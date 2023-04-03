Obit – Mr. Albert Lee Fox

Mr. Albert Lee Fox, 67, of Buffalo Valley, TN passed away on March 31, 2023, at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, TN.

Chris Dickens officiated at the 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon April 4th funeral services from the Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria. Burial followed at the Brush Creek Cemetery.

Mr. Fox was born on July 16, 1955 in Jackson County and was one of five children of the late Carl Mitchell Fox and the late Thelma Lucille Heady.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Marinda Joy (Mosley) Fox, and siblings Carl Fox, Jackie Fox, and Betty Christian.

Mr. Fox was a member of the Church of Christ.

He enjoyed his occupation as a forklift operator at L&W Engineering.

Surviving is a son, Logan Fox of the Buffalo Valley Community, and a daughter Alanda Fox and husband Rael Sloan of New York, sister Sallie Chaffin of the Buffalo Valley community, and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations may be made to Anderson Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

