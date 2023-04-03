Obit – Mr. Fantley Gene Sykes

Mr. Fantley Gene Sykes age 86, of Sykes, TN passed away on Saturday April 1, 2023 in Carthage, TN.

Mr. Sykes was born on January 2, 1937 in Sykes. TN, son of the late Jesse Milton Sykes and Frankie Granstaff Sykes. He was preceded in death by two brothers: Bernice Sykes and Billy Sykes. He was a 1954 graduate of Gordonsville High School. He was married to Marcia Louise Blackburn on Nov. 10, 1977. He worked for the State of Tennessee, Department of Agriculture, Division of Forestry for 40 plus years. He was a farmer and attended the Brush Creek Church of Christ.

Mr. Sykes is survived by his wife of 45 years Marcia Blackburn Sykes of Sykes, TN; sons: Casey (Dayna) Sykes of Sykes, TN and Kyle (Sarah) Sykes of Sykes, TN; sister: Faye (Bob) Williams of Madison, Alabama; grandchildren: Brodie Sykes, Kylee Sykes and Maggie Sykes.

Funeral services for Mr. Sykes were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Tuesday April 4, 2023 at 1:30PM with Edward L. Anderson officiating. Interment followed in the Union Hill Cemetery at Sykes, TN.

Mr. Sykes’ family request memorial donations in his memory be made to St. Jude or Union Hill Cemetery mowing fund.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE