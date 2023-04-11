Murder trial being held this week in 2019 death

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

The trial of a suspect charged in connection with the April 2019 death of a South Carthage resident is taking place this week.

Kenneth S. McDonald, who was 46 at the time of the incident, White House, was indicted in October of 2019 for first degree murder during perpetration of aggravated burglary in connection with the death of Jason Taylor Neusse, 43, who was discovered beaten to death inside a former tobacco warehouse located on Hunter Avenue by a relative.

McDonald was also indicted on a charge of aggravated burglary.

Represented by Lebanon Attorney Frank Lannon, McDonald has remained in jail since being charged.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S COURIER