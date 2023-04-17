Obit – Mr. Thomas Wayne Austin

Mr. Thomas Wayne Austin, age 62, of Pleasant Shade, TN passed away Tuesday April 11, 2023.

Mr. Austin was born April 17, 1960 in Princeton, West Virginia son of William Howard Matthews and Nannie Lou Rose. He worked for NSI Design.

Mr. Austin is survived by a daughter: Crystal (John) Blackburn of Denver, CO; parents, William Howard and Nannie Lou Rose Matthews: grandchildren: York Blackburn, James Blackburn, Emberly Blackburn and Hayley Blackburn; two brothers: Jackie (Debbie) Austin and Billy Matthews; close friend, Sharon West.

Mr. Austin is at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes. There are no services planned at this time and there will be a private service held at a later date.

Donations in memory of Mr. Austin can be made to the grandchildren’s college fund, mail to Crystal Blackburn, P. O. Box 110351, Aurora, CO 80042-0351.

