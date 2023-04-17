Obit – Mrs. Robbie Savage North

Longtime Flatrock Community homemaker and Jackson County native, Mrs. Robbie Savage North died peacefully at the Pavilion in South Carthage under the tender care of Gentiva Hospice. She was pronounced deceased at the age of 84 at 9:09 a.m. Sunday morning April 9, 2023.

Mrs. North is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Graveside services and interment were conducted Wednesday afternoon April 12th at 3 p.m. from the Bethlehem Cemetery in the Tuckers Cross Roads Community with Stan Stevenson officiating. Burial followed beside her husband.

Mrs. North was the widow of Rome Community native and longtime Smith County Commissioner Earl Howard “Buntin” North, who died at the age of 82 on February 4, 2021 following almost fifty eight years of marriage.

They were united in marriage at the Rome Church of Christ by then church minister, the late Fred Evans.

Mrs. North had made her home at the Pavilion since October 28, 2021.

Mrs. North was born Robbie Lee Savage in the Whitleyville Community of Jackson County on March 19, 1939 and was the last surviving and next to the youngest child of eleven children of the late John Brownlow Savage who also died at the age of 84 on February 4, 1978 and Ada Elizabeth Hutchinson Savage who died at the age of 49 December 1, 1949.

The ten siblings who preceded her in death were, Goldman Savage who died January 18, 1993 at the age of 73, Dollie Savage Western who died August 27, 2012 at the age of 83, Sylvia Savage Terry who died April 13, 2013 at the age of 87, Jean Savage Pruett who died October 27, 2013 at the age of 72, Wilma Savage Byers Presnell Goolsby who died November 21, 2014 at the age of 91, Wavie Gladen Savage who died November 04, 2018 at the age of 85, Nola Mae Savage Manion Kerr who died November 30, 2018 at the age of 84, Maureen Savage Graves, John Guy Savage, and Bob Savage.

Mrs. North was a longtime faithful member of the Rome Church of Christ.

Her first employment as a teenager was as a Nurse Tech at the former Smith County Hospital in Carthage and later a nursing assistant at the former Carthage General Hospital in South Carthage.

In 2003 she retired as a billing and coding clerk for Radiology Associates in Lebanon.

Surviving is her daughter, Tina North Cardwell and husband Kris of Knoxville; two granddaughters, Delaney Reese Windham and husband Robby of Cummings, Georgia, Abigail Reese of Knoxville.

