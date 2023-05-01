Obit – David Wayne McKinney

David Wayne McKinney, 79, of Louisville, KY passed away April 19, 2023, in Panama City Beach, FL.

David was an insurance adjuster for Fireman’s Fund. He was a member of the Kosair Shrine Temple where he was better known as “Curly” with the Kosair Funsters. David was also a member of the Jeffersontown Masonic Lodge #774 for over 40 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert “Bud” and Mavis McKinney; daughter, Melanie Bonds; brother, Troy Heitt; and sisters, Aline Bowman, Mildred Ann Brown, Jean Culbreath. David is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Barnes) McKinney; daughter, Michelle Berry (Tim); grandchildren, Nikki, Amanda, Joshua, Tyler, and Lena; great grandchildren, Olivia, Darcy, Dillon, Christian, Lucian, and Gabriel; and sister, Madge Lankford.

There was a graveside service 3pm (CT) Thursday at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Goodlettsville, TN.

Arrangements entrusted to Owen Funeral Home – Jeffersontown.