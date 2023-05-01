Obit – Mr. Steve Wright

Mr. Steve Wright, a Vietnam Era veteran of Cookeville, died at the age of 75 while at a medical appointment at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Nashville. He was pronounced deceased by V. A. emergency room physicians at 11:59 a.m. Thursday morning April 27, 2023.

Edward L. Anderson officiated at the 1 p.m. Monday afternoon May 1st funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon graveside services were conducted at the Armstrong Cemetery in the Northcutt Cove Community of Warren County, Tennessee.

He was one of two sons of Carthage native, the late Coleman Bryan Wright, who died at the age of 92 on March 6, 2009 and the late Red Boiling Springs native, the former Roggie Ruth Donoho, who died at the age of 78 on July 7, 2000.

Ironically his brother, retired Army Captain Richard Coleman Wright also collapsed of an apparent heart attack while at a medical appointment at the Veteran Administration Medical Center in Nashville and was pronounced deceased by the V.A. emergency room physicians at the age of 77 on October 22, 2021.

At the Beersheba Springs Church in the Warren County, Tennessee community on June 23, 1973, he was united in marriage to McMinnville native the former Sharon Ann Woodlee.

Mr. Wright attended Carthage Elementary School until his family relocated to Lebanon when his father became a ranger at the Camp Boxwell Boy Scout Reservation in the LaGuardo Community of Wilson County. Steve was a 1965 graduate of Lebanon High School, received his Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from the Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville and received a Doctorate in Jurisprudence from the University of Memphis.

He enlisted into the United States Navy in Nashville on April 12, 1967 and proudly served our country during the Vietnam War and served in Danang, Vietnam with total overseas service of eleven months and eighteen days and was honorably discharged with the rank of Aviation Electronics Technician Petty Officer, Second Class, at the U. S. Naval Station in Long Beach, California on November 25, 1970. His total service to our country’s defense was three years, seven months and fourteen days.

For his meritorious service he was awarded three medals; the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal and the Vietnam Campaign Medal.

Mr. Wright was baptized into Christ at the LaGuardo Church of Christ in the LaGuardo Community of Wilson County.

Surviving in addition to his wife Sharon of almost fifty years are their three children, Jennie Wright Littrell and husband Michael of Cookeville; two sons, Elijah Wright and wife Carolyn Bennett also of Cookeville, Jacob Wright and wife Joy of Gardendale, Alabama; six grandchildren, Cole, Gabe and Emmett Wright all of Gardendale, Alabama, Kaleb Bennett-Vanover of Sparta, Hailey Bennett- Vanover of Clarksville, Spencer Wright of Cookeville.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE