Obit – Mrs. Laura Gregory Reasonover

Mrs. Laura Gregory Reasonover of Gordonsville died at 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning April 29, 2023 surrounded by her family at her and Kerry Dale’s Trousdale Ferry Pike home. She was pronounced deceased at 11:34 a.m. by Caris Healthcare Hospice of Cookeville, who had been assisting the family with her care. Mrs. Reasonover was 72.

Mrs. Reasonover was diagnosed with A. L. S. (Lou Gehrig’s disease) in February of 2021and she battled this disease with every ounce of strength she had until the end.

Mrs. Reasonover is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home were her funeral services are scheduled to be conducted Wednesday afternoon May 3rd at 1 p.m. with Eld. Anthony Dixon officiating. Burial will follow in the Union Hill Cemetery with the church pastor, Bro. Dennis Croslin officiating.

The family will receive friends at Sanderson in Carthage on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Wednesday after 11 a.m.

She was born Laura Nell Gregory in the Young Branch Community on February 2, 1951 and was one of five children, a daughter and four sons and was the youngest child born to the late Webb Allen Gregory who died November 11, 1981 at the age of 68 and Ivy Mai Gregory who died October 21, 1999 at the age of 84.

A baby brother, Clarence Allen Gregory died at the age of fourteen months of age on January 11, 1934 and an older brother, Glenn Edison Gregory died at the age of 87 on January 5, 2023.

Mrs. Reasonover was a member of the 1969 graduating class at Smith County High School. There she had a triple major in business, science and mathematics. She was a member of the Beta Club her last three years of high school, was a member of the Pep club all four years , was a Future Homemaker and received her junior degree in home economics her freshman year. Her senior year she was voted by her fellow classmates as the most industrious girl. In addition to being a member of the office staff her senior year she graduated in the top ten of her graduating class.

While attending high school she worked at a Carthage Department Store and following graduation she worked at Citizens Bank in Carthage and later at the Smith County Savings and Loan Association before beginning a career working at automobile dealerships. She was employed many years at Andrews Cadillac in Brentwood and and before retirement in 2017 was employed for many years at Wilson County Motors in Lebanon as Finance Director.

After retiring in Lebanon she worked two days per week at the Specialty Clinic at Riverview Regional Medical Center.

She was united in marriage on September 16, 2000 to Sykes Community native, Kerry Dale Reasonover. The ceremony was officiated on the hill at the Jenkins Hill Farm of his parents J. C. and former Smith County Trustee Jean Reasonover by then Union Hill pastor, Bro. Odis Green.

Mrs. Reasonover was saved at the age of 11 and was baptized into the full fellowship of the Maces Hill Missionary Baptist Church by then church pastor, Eld. J. C. Austin.

After marring Kerry Dale they attended the Union Hill Presbyterian Church.

Laura was a loving and kind person, a devoted wife who possessed a great love for Kerry Dale, and always had a smile for everyone with whom she came in contact with.

Surviving in addition to her husband Kerry Dale of over twenty-two years are her two brothers, Eldon Gregory and wife Betty Moss Gregory of the Young Branch Community, Larry Gregory and wife Mattie Wilkerson Gregory of the Bloomington Springs Community’ sisters-in-law, Shelby Moss Gregory of the Young Branch Community, Jan Reasonover and husband Mike Binkley of the Hiwassee Community; brother-in-law, Dickie Reasonover of Knoxville; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

