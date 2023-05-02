Maneuvers relived at next weekend event

The Smith County Historical Tourism Society is hosting its third event related to the United States Army’s WWII field training exercises called the Tennessee Maneuvers the second weekend in May.

Tennessee Maneuvers Remembered will take place in downtown Carthage.

“If you are sensitive to loud noises or if your pet is sensitive to loud noises and you live or work in or near Carthage, please be aware the event includes firing blanks from WWII weapons. These loud noises will be heard during morning and afternoon weapons demonstrations and for an estimated 20 minutes during the mock battle which will take place between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., organizers say.

Student Day is on Friday, May 12 and is for scheduled tours only.

To schedule your school group email Tressa Bush at: [email protected]

The main event is Saturday, May 13 and will take place in two phases. All exhibits will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Next, there will be a two-hour break to allow exhibitors to pack up and for the jazz band to set up on the courthouse porch.

A USO-Style Mother’s Day Dance featuring the 101st Airborne Division Jazz Combo Band from Fort Campbell, Kentucky will begin at 6 p.m.

