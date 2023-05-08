Obit – Douglas (Sox) Mark McKee

With deep sadness, we announce the passing of Douglas (Sox) Mark McKee, who passed away on April 25, 2023, at the age of 63. Doug was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. He was deeply committed to his family and friends. Doug touched the lives of many with his kindness, generosity, intellect, and unwavering spirit.

Born on August 20, 1959, in Bethesda, MD, Doug grew up with a passion for the natural world. Throughout his life, he loved bird watching, fishing, and spending time traveling, relaxing on the beach, or being in the mountains with family and friends.

Memories of Doug will be cherished by his wife, Rachel, their four children, Makayla, Logan, Riley and Elliana, his siblings, Rocky McKee and wife Linda, Lesta Kemp and husband Billy, Melanie Bennett and husband Wallace, along with many nieces and nephews and countless friends.

A celebration of Doug’s life will be held on May 13, 2023, at Sunset Point Peninsula at Edgar Evins State Park. Services will begin at 3:00 pm, but all are welcome to come share memories and enjoy the natural scenery as early as 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following GoFundMe, https://gofund.me/fa867fb8 (Doug (Sox) McKee Memorial Fund), to support the family through this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Doug (Sox). You will be deeply missed, but your legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of those who had the pleasure to know you.

