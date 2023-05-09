New director of nursing named at Riverview

Riverview Regional Medical Center (RRMC) and Trousdale Medical Center (TMC) are pleased to announce Angela Pruett as the Chief Nursing Officer for both facilities.

Pruett succeeds CNO Jennifer Holder, who joined the administrative team at Sumner Regional Medical Center, also a HighPoint Health System facility.

Pruett started her career with Sumner Regional in 2007 after graduating from Cumberland University.

She worked on the telemetry floor and after gaining experience and rapport with staff, transitioned to a Nursing Director in 2011.

For about eight years, she oversaw various nursing units, as well as inpatient therapy services and PICC services.

She also became a certified patient safety professional, which makes her uniquely qualified to lead system-wide initiatives and critical improvements through this exciting phase of growth and challenging time in healthcare.

Pruett was a Senior Nursing Director at Sumner Regional Medical Center from 2019 to 2022, focusing on Women’s Services, Surgical Services, Med/Surg, Inpatient Rehab Services, and Wound Care.

She became VP of Nursing Operations for a short time, before transitioning to become Interim CNO at Trousdale Medical Center and Riverview Regional Medical Center in November of last year.

