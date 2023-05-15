Obit – Mrs. Penny Jean Luttrell

Mrs. Penny Jean Luttrell, age 67, of Hickman, TN, passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023.

Mrs. Luttrell was born April 8, 1956 in Nashville, TN, a daughter of Ronald Schneider, Sr., and the late Jeannie MacNiven Schneider. She was also preceded in death by a sister; Sandy Cowart. Mrs. Luttrell retired from Kroger after 20 years.

Mrs. Luttrell is survived by Husband; Rodney Luttrell of Hickman, TN. Daughter; Natasha April Haire. Son; Chase Everett Luttrell. Grandchildren; Joshua Donovan Haire, Zoie Rose Haire, Faith Michelle Haire, and Jayden Everett Luttrell. Father; Ronald (Carol) Schneider. Siblings; Jerry (Elaine) Tant, Marion (Mark) Dibble, and Ronnie (Lisa) Schneider, Jr.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Luttrell were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 1PM. Interment followed in the Baird Cemetery in Hickman, TN.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE