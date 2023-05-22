Obit – Ms. Sylvia Ray Crutcher

Ms. Sylvia Ray Crutcher of Lebanon and a Smith County native, was pronounced deceased at the age of 87 at 11:52 p.m. Monday evening May 15, 2023 at the Quality Care Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Lebanon.

Funeral services from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home were conducted Friday afternoon May 19th at 1 p.m. with Sister Margaret Wilcox officiating assisted by Bro. George Wallace and burial followed in the Cedar Grove Cemetery.

One of thirteen children of the late William Nelson Ray who died at the age of 79 on April 29, 1979 and Eva Lena Croslin Ray who died at the age of 90 on April 5, 1997, she was born Sylvia Jean Ray in the Stewarts Bend Community on May 20, 1935.

She was preceded in death by two of her children, a daughter, Sandra Jean “Sissy” Crutcher who died May 26, 2015 at the age of 60 and a son, Hoyal Ray Crutcher who died April 23, 2021 at the age of 65.

The father of her children, Ray Crutcher died April 25, 2013 at the age of 78.

Nine of her siblings preceded her in death. The oldest of the thirteen children, former Smith County Assessor of Property, James Millard “Jimmy” Ray who died June 9, 2009 at the age of 85, Faye Ray Bowman who died March 7, 1990 at the age of 51, Janie Ray Warren who died August 18, 2001 at the age of 76, Betty Jo Ray Wilson who died June 10, 2006 at the age of 75, Evelyn Ray Dies who died December 29, 2007 at the age of 66,Thelma Duluth Ray Bane who died July 16, 2010 at the age of 81, Paul Ray who died March 24, 2012 at the age of 85, Edith Lee Ray Mofield who died May 5, 2015 at the age of 70 and Robert Dempsey Ray who died August 25, 2021 at the age of 88.

Mrs. Crutcher was a longtime waitress having been employed at several Lebanon Restaurants.

She was of the Church of God of Prophecy faith.

Surviving are six of her eight children, Carol Crutcher Raines and husband Zander, Pamela Crutcher Cox, Connie Crutcher, Randall Crutcher, Lebanon’s Cedar Grove Cemetery manager, Sam Crutcher and wife Nancy, and William Crutcher; two sisters, Sue Ray Morgan, Judy Ray Fisher; brother, George Ray and wife Kathy; thirteen grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE