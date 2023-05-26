Obit – Mrs. Jo Ann Maxwell

Mrs. Jo Ann Maxwell, age 66, of Brush Creek, TN, passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Mrs. Maxwell was born July 14, 1956 in Peru, IN, a daughter of the late Christopher Columbus Maxwell and Carrie Mae Davis Maxwell. She was also preceded in death by Siblings; J.C. Maxwell, James Robert Maxwell, Stella Frances Huff, Betty Jo Carey, Vada Spann, Elaine Maxwell Parker, and Cathy Nash.

Mrs. Maxwell is survived by Children; Barbara Overstreet of Brush Creek, TN, and Anthony Maxwell of Brush Creek, TN. Siblings; Bonnie (Steve) Harville of Elmwood, TN, and Edbert Maxwell of Elmwood, TN.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Maxwell were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday, May 26, 2023 at 1PM with Eld. James Thomas Gibbs officiating. Interment followed in the Maxwell Family Cemetery in Pea Ridge.

The family requests memorials in Mrs. Maxwell’s memory be made to assist with the funeral expenses.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE