Drowning occurs at Defeated beach

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

Tragedy struck as the Memorial Day weekend got underway.

A man drowned at the Defeated Creek Recreational Area day use beach late Friday afternoon.

Details were sketchy immediately following the incident.

The male subject, believed to be age 20 and from Macon County and possibly from Lafayette, was swimming with others when he went under the water and failed to surface.

Identification of the victim was not released Friday afternoon, pending notification of the victim’s family.

