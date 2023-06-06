BANE CALIFORNIA BOUND

By Shea Haile

Courier Sports

GORDONSVILLE — The dedication and hard work from 2023 Gordonsville High graduate and Tigerettes volleyball standout Daycee Bane has resulted in national recognition and the opportunity for Bane to continue her career at California’s Life Pacific University in San Dimas, CA.

However, before Bane begins her next chapter as a Warrior — the former Tigerette and libero with Alliance Airborne will travel to Spain and compete internationally for “America’s Team” volleyball.

Bane discussed what made LPU, a university with around 700 students and 12 NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) intercollegiate athletic teams, the perfect fit to continue her career.

“I always knew I wanted to go to Southern California after visiting the first time last summer and I have always wanted to go out of state,” said Bane. “But the first time I visited was during their spring break — to go and visit LPU and meet their team and the coach for the first time.”

“When I went, they were very welcoming and the atmosphere was amazing. There was no bad energy at all and I loved the entire visit. I went and done classes with some of the team and overall — I just knew I was meant to be there. It is a smaller school which I love.”

The honor student and volleyball product had a plethora of schools to choose from — being accepted to multiple universities.

“I almost went to a university in Florida and I also had considered going to one in Massachusetts and one in Indiana,” said Bane. “The university in Indiana is close to some of my family. The Massachusetts school is one of the schools out of state that I ended up really liking and had an offer from. I just always knew I wanted to go out of state and I also like warm weather.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S COURIER