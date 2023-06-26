Obit – Hubert B. Bell

Hubert B. Bell, formerly of Riddleton, TN, Lebanon, TN and most recently Franklin, TN, passed away at home on June 9, 2023 at the age of 97. He died after a short fight from complications of a fall.

Hubert was born in Riddleton, TN on April 5, 1926, son of Mamie Bell Harris and Herman Harris. He grew up filled with life – hunting, fishing, singing in a quartet and playing baseball as a pitcher. He married his childhood sweetheart, Rosie Gregory on December 25, 1946, and 10 years later they had their only child, Margaret Eleanor.

In 1996 Hubert entrusted his daughter in marriage to Chris Ziegler who became the son he never had. At the age of 73, Hubert and Rose’s lives were turned upside down when they became grandparents to Zachary and then Meghan. He loved raising his rabbit hunting beagles, taking care of his yard, and watching the Atlanta Braves and Gunsmoke.

Hubert spent the last eight years with Margaret, Chris, Zach, Meg and Shelby (our little dog) after Rose passed. They were eight years filled with love, family, friends, good times and adventure. He was very proud and excited about Margaret and Chris’ stores, Vintage 615 and Living615.

Hubert was an Army veteran, serving in Germany during the early ‘50s. After working several jobs upon his return, he was employed for 30 years at the Ford Glass plant in Nashville, Tennessee. Hubert served as a deacon at Second Baptist Church in Lebanon for many years.

Hubert was preceded in death by his wife, Rose (66 years), his mother Mamie, father Herman and brother Thomas. He leaves behind his daughter, Margaret Bell Ziegler (Chris), his grandchildren, Zachary and Meghan Ziegler, two goddaughters, Camille Bell Erves and Ashley Timberlake, and many nieces, nephews and cousins, all who thought he was the best.

Hubert touched many lives with his warm smile, his kind heart and sense of humor. He was a hard worker and was forever grateful to Ford Motor Company for the opportunity it gave him to earn a good living for Rose and Margaret. Hubert was blessed with good health and was still active (though a little slower) until the end. He leaves behind many, many smiles and a large hole in the lives of his family.

We will have a memorial at The Hill Church, 19 Beasley Bend Rd., Riddleton, TN on Saturday, July 8, 11:00 to 12:00 Visitation, 12:00 Celebration. Also, a celebration of Hubert’s life will be held at 709 Marlborough Place, Franklin, Tennessee in our field on Saturday, July 15 from 3:00 – 5:00 (bring chairs).

If you care to bring a perennial plant, we will be planting a PawPaw Memorial Garden in his honor.

Our family wishes to thank the staff at Williamson Medical Center and Gentiva Hospice Services. Thanks, too, to Jerome Coffee for his help in caring for Hubert over the last several months and becoming a part of our family. Finally, thank you to all his friends, relatives, neighbors, co-workers and church family who helped make his life special for so many years and to all of Chris, Margaret, Zach and Meg’s friends for your love and support.