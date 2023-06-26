Obit – Mr. Nathan K. Strong

Mr. Nathan K. Strong age 36 of Baxter, Putnam Co., TN passed from this life on Friday, June 16, 2023 at his residence.

Mr. Nathan K. Strong was born in Cookeville, Putnam Co., TN on Thursday, October 23, 1986 to James Ronald Strong and Jacqueline (Booher) Strong. Nathan worked in the zinc mines, mining zinc in Carthage, TN; Nathan loved his family and his work family very much a specially his fur babies. Nathan will be greatly missed.

Surviving is his loving wife: Shawna Strong; 1 Daughter: KarLee Ann Strong; Mother: Jacqueline Strong; Father and Step Mother: James Ronald and Cindy Strong; 3 Brothers: Kevin strong and his wife Billie, Michael Strong and his wife Christina, Justin Schaefer and his wife Kayla; 1 Sister: T.J. Davis and her husband Johnathan; Nieces and Nephews: Taylor, Callie Zachary (Mia), Dorian Elyza, Kolyn, Karson, Jaelyn, Millie, Reagan, Dalton, Emma, Austin, Cariss, Ollie; Father In-Law: Mark Hicks; Mother In-Law: Valerie Hoover; 1 Brother In-Law: Dusty Hicks (Chasity); 3 Fur babies: Sable, Luna, Milo; A host of family and friends and his work family also survive.

Preceding him in death is his maternal grandparents: Delmer and Betty Booher; Paternal Grandparents: James and Martha Strong.

Funeral services for Mr. Nathan K. Strong were held on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 11 AM from the chapel of the Hall Funeral Home of Livingston where burial followed in the Eckles Cemetery in Overton Co. Bro. Timmy Ray officiated the service.