Obit – Mrs. Joyce Hesson

Mrs. Joyce Hesson, a homemaker of the Russell Hill Community and a retired nurse, died peacefully with her family at her bedside at 6:20 a.m. Friday morning June 23, 2023 at the Alive Hospice Residence in Nashville at the age of 72. She was admitted there June 19th.

Funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home were conducted by Eld. Philip Brawner assisted by Eld. Ross Brawner on Sunday afternoon June 25th. Burial followed in the Patterson Cemetery in the Russell Hill Community.

A tribute to her health care career was presented by the Tennessee Nursing Honor Guard prior to the funeral service.

She was one of four daughters and was born Joyce Marie Gregory in the Ebenezer Community of Macon County on Christmas Day, December 25, 1950 to the late Dallas Edwin Gregory who died March 10, 2004 at the age of 77 and Dorothy Maude Shrum Gregory who died February 19, 1987 at the age of 54.

Mrs. Hesson was saved as a young girl and was baptized into the full fellowship of the Sycamore Valley Missionary Baptist Church in the Ebenezer Community where she remained a faithful member.

She was united in marriage in Hartsville on March 5, 1968 to Russell Hill Community native Winfred Daniel Hesson.

Mrs. Hesson was a 1968 graduate of Smith County High School where she majored in Home Economics and Business Education.

It was stated in the ‘68 Owl annual; “Silence is one of the greatest arts of conversation”.

She later was licensed by the State of Tennessee as a Registered Nurse following receiving her Associates Degree from Tennessee State University in Nashville.

Following her licensure she was employed at the former Carthage General Hospital and before retiring with thirty one years in the health care field, she was employed in the nurses’ service department at Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage.

Surviving in addition to her husband Daniel of over fifty five years are their three children, Joey Hesson and wife Juzanne of the Russell Hill Community, Lori Hesson Russell and husband Eric of the Difficult Community, Jon Hesson and wife Crystal of Lafayette; three sisters, Phyllis Gregory Rigsby and husband Dowell of the Pleasant Shade Community, Sarah Gregory Cotten and husband Danny, Doris Gregory Russell and husband James all of Lafayette; ten grandchildren, Nick Hesson, Michael Hesson and wife Joyce, Luke Hesson, twins, Brooke and Brady Russell, Bryn Hesson, Baylon Hesson Jessica Shire and husband Adam, Josie Cripps and husband Larry, Alex Glover and wife Angel; thirteen great-grandchildren.

The Hesson family has requested memorials to the Patterson Cemetery Mowing Fund.

