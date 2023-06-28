Smith County Fair arrives

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

Pre-fair events begin this weekend with the official arrival of the 2023 Smith County Fair on Monday night (July 3).

Pre-fair events begin, with archery competition 4 p.m., Friday (June 30) and continue with a full day of activities on Saturday, (July 1).

Carnival rides arrive on Monday (July 3).

The fair continues through Saturday, July 8.

A main attraction of the county fair is the fireworks display which will be held beginning at 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 4.

While carnival rides and a variety of food are major draws for the fair, the demolition derby generally fills the outdoor arena stands. There will be two nights of the demolition derby, Thursday and Friday.

Also, free concerts are a crowd favorite.

The WUCZ 104.1 The Ranch concert will feature C. Thomas Howell with special guest Ty Gregory.

