Woman on tracks when struck by train

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

Injuries to a pedestrian, struck by a train in Gordonsville were described as “significant”, by a reporting officer with Gordonsville Police Department.

A report filed by the department describes how the incident occurred based on the statements from the train’s conductor, Brad Thompson, a Lebanon resident.

Thompson told police he “noticed some debris in the middle of the tracks”.

As the train got closer, Thompson realized differently.

“When I got closer, I realized it was a person and hit the horn”.

