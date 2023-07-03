Obit – Mr. Lawrence Morris

Retired Vietnam veteran and Tennessee State Trooper, Mr. Lawrence Morris of Carthage, died with his family at his bedside at 4:10 a.m. Tuesday morning June 27, 2023 at the age of 74. He was pronounced deceased at 6:02 a.m. by Gentiva Hospice of Livingston who had been assisting the family with his care in his final days.

Funeral services conducted by Gentiva Hospice Chaplin Dan Clouse are scheduled for Thursday afternoon July 6th at 1 p.m. from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Mr. Morris will be placed in the columbarium at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Nashville when the scheduled is confirmed by the cemetery office.

The Morris family will receive friends at Sanderson in Carthage on Thursday July 6th from 10 a.m. until the funeral services at 1 p.m.

Born Lawrence Lee Morris to a military family in Carlisle Barracks in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania on August 10, 1948, he was the second of three children, a daughter and two sons of the late Captain Jack Harold Morris Sr., a U. S. Army Veteran of WW II and the Korean War who died October 7, 1988 at the age of 73 and Louise Claire Kirkland Morris Owen who died May 4, 1993 at the age of 69.

He was a 1966 graduate of Wagner High School at Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines.

In 1966, following graduation from high school, he enlisted into the United States Army in Buffalo, New York and was honorably discharged at Fort Campbell, Kentucky on November 11, 1987 with the rank of Sergeant First Class with a total of over twenty one years of service to our country.

With four years and four months and fifteen days of combat duty in Vietnam, he was awarded, the Overseas Service Bar, the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry medal with one Palm Leaf, National Defense Service Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon with three campaign stars, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Vietnam Service Medal with three Campaign Stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Service Ribbon, three Non-Commissioned Officer Development Ribbons, six Good Conduct Medals, Army Commendation Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters several training courses including the Airlift Training Course, and the Senior Leadership Course.

In Montgomery County on October 21, 1988 he was united to German native, the former Ingrid Edeltraud Hinze.

Following his retirement from the U. S. Army, Mr. Morris was employed with the Tennessee Department of Safety as a Trooper and was stationed at the Tennessee State Capitol until a heart attack forced his early retirement in 1995 with seven years of service.

The family first moved from Clarksville to the Defeated Creek Community in 1990 and in 1991 purchased the Charlie Baker home on Fite Avenue West in Carthage in 1991.

Mr. Morris was a non-denominational Christian.

Surviving in additional to his wife of almost thirty five years is a daughter, Brigitte Alger of Interlaken in the Finger Lakes Region of New York; two sons, Andreas “Andrew” Kursawe of Carthage, Jimmy Morris and wife Sarah of Bradenton, Florida; sister, Catherine Tetreault of Carthage, brother, Jack Harold Morris Jr. and wife Faye of Hinesville, Georgia; ten grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

The Morris family requests memorials be made to the DAV Chapter 3 of Nashville of which Mr. Morris was a Commander for seven years.

