Obit – Mrs. Margaret Lynn Foutch Turner

Mrs. Margaret Lynn Foutch Turner age 86, of Alexandria, TN, passed away Monday June 26, 2023 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN.

Mrs. Turner was born July 8,1936 in Alexandria, TN, daughter of the late Alva Jennings Foutch and Lillie Mai Vandergriff Foutch. She graduated Liberty High School in 1954 and married Jimmy Ray Turner on December 9, 1955. Mrs. Turner worked for George Corley Insurance in Alexandria, TN for 20 plus years. She was a member of the Alexandria First Baptist Church where she was the organist for over 50 years.

Mrs. Turner is survived by her husband of 68 years Jimmy Ray Turner of Alexandria, TN; family members who cared for her; Her Girls: Emily (Andy) Turbeville and their children, Kyleigh (Caleb) Stanley and their son Bayler, Jordyn Turbeville, Carson Turbeville and Amelia Grace Turbeville; Jessica (Matt) Stanley and their children, Turner Stanley and Tillie Kate Stanley; Tammy (Tony) Baird, Tina (Ronnie) Ford, Cathy (Gary) Tyree, Darlene (Larry) Marlin, David (Roenia) Turner; numerous other family.

Mrs. Turner is at Avant Funeral Home in Alexandria, TN. Funeral Services were conducted on Friday June 30, 2023 at 2PM at the First Baptist Church Alexandria, TN with Bro Billy Friel and Bro Gary Rickman officiating. Interment followed in Hillview Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Mrs. Turner’s memory may be made to the Alexandria First Baptist Church Youth Music Fund.

