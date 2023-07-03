Obit – Mrs. Sarah Hackett Thomas

Mrs. Sarah Hackett Thomas age 60, a homemaker of the Russell Hill Community, was pronounced deceased by Gentiva Hospice of Livingston at the family’s Sircy Ridge Lane farm home at 1:03 a.m. Monday morning June 26, 2023 following a long battle with breast cancer with which she was originally diagnosed in 2008.

Mrs. Thomas was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her funeral services were conducted on Thursday morning June 29th at 11 a.m. Eld. Stephen Brooks officiated and interment followed in the Gazebo section at the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Thomas was the youngest of three children, and one of two daughters and a son of the late Donald Ashley (Don) Hackett who died at the age of 88 on October 12, 2015 and Ella Lee Goolsby Hackett who died at the age of 71 on August 16, 1997, and was born Sarah Lee Hackett on August 23, 1962 at the former Petty-Green Clinic (now the site of Smith County Drugs).

She was preceded in death by a sister, Katherine Blanche Hackett who died at 9 years of age on December 22, 1964 with Cerebral Palsy and by her brother, William Ashley Hackett, who died April 29, 2009 at the age of 47.

Mrs. Thomas was a member of the 1980 graduating class at Smith County High School and on May 23, 1980 following graduation married her high school sweetheart, Cartwright Community native Bill Thomas.

The wedding ceremony was performed at the Hogans Creek Missionary Baptist Church by Eld. Stephen Brooks, who was also the preacher at a revival meeting when she was saved as a young girl at the same church.

While at S. C. H. S. she majored in home economics and was a member of the chorus and Spring Festival, both during her senior year.

Before her illness, she was employed with the Shiroki Corporation in Gordonsville.

She and her husband attended the Defeated Creek Missionary Baptist Church in the Difficult Community.

Surviving in addition to her husband Bill of over forty three years is their daughter, Nicki Thomas Driver and husband J. D. of the Pea Ridge Community; son, Austin Thomas and wife Kendra Carter Thomas of Carthage; five grandchildren, Jay and Charlotte Driver and Lucas, A. J. and Karson Thomas.

The Thomas family requests memorials to the Jordan Hackett Foundation.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE