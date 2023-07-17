Obit – Mr. Thayer Wade Trapp

Mr. Thayer Wade Trapp, age 54, of Granville, TN passed away on Sunday July 9, 2023. Mr. Trapp was born on April 30, 1969 in Madison, TN son of the late Jerry Spencer Trapp and Ann Dillon Jones Trapp. He was also preceded in death by an aunt, Dot Birdwell. He attended Castle Heights Military Academy in Lebanon, TN and Mt. Juliet High School. He liked to farm and loved fishing and hunting.

Mr. Trapp is survived by a sister and brother-in-law: Elaine and Mike Thomas of Alexandria, TN; best friend Barbara Green of Granville, TN; nieces and nephews: Kyle Spencer Thomas, Greg Thomas, Jesse Hawkins and Stephen Carl (Leah) Thomas: great nieces and nephews: Maylee Poarch, Olivia Thomas, Lincoln Samuel Thomas and Harmony Grace Thomas.

Mr. Trapp is at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes. A celebration of life service will be held on Monday July 24, 2023 at 1 PM from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

Mr. Trapp’s family will receive friends on Monday July 24, 2023 from 11AM until service time at 1PM.

