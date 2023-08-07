Obit – Mr. Paul McGinnis

Mr. Paul McGinnis of Carthage and a longtime resident of the Brush Creek Community died peacefully with his family at his bedside at 12:39 p.m. Thursday August 3, 2023 at the family’s Horizon Circle home. The 90 years of age Mr. McGinnis was under the care of Gentiva Hospice of Cookeville suffering from leukemia.

Mr. McGinnis’s pastor, Pastor Steve Warren of Cookeville, officiated at the 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon August 8, 2023 funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Brush Creek Cemetery.

Mr. McGinnis was born Paul Monroe McGinnis in Swifton in Jackson County, Arkansas on September 23, 1932 and was the son of the late Homer Lee McGinnis who died at the age of 82 on December 16, 1967 and Pearl Ella Smith McGinnis.

He was also preceded in death by a son Paul J. McGinnis who died February 6, 2020 at the age of 65.

Three brothers and a sister preceded Mr. McGinnis in death; Jim McGinnis, Jay McGinnis, George McGinnis and Ina McGinnis.

Mr. McGinnis was united in marriage to Ironton, Ohio native, the former Marcella “Marcie” Rose McGinnis. The ceremony was solemnized in Memphis on May 3, 1982.

The McGinnis family relocated to the Brush Creek Community from Little Rock, Arkansas in 1989.

The McGinnis’s were members of the Faith Chapel Ministries at the Baxter Crossroads in Baxter.

He was an accomplished wood worker and home builder and as a contractor, and before his retirement, he remodeled K-Mart Stores.

His favorite hobby and pastime was doing carvings and he had just been awarded a First Place Ribbon at the Smith County Fair for the carving of a wagon and team of horses, all done from one piece of timber. The only additions were the wagon drivers and the dog on top of the wagon. For that carving he had already received an invitation to enter it in the Champion Competition for the Best of Tennessee.

A piece he was most proud of was a four foot carving of the Nashville Skyline which he had planned to enter in the State Fair in Lebanon next week.

A kind hearted and very personable gentleman, he was a great communicator with all with whom he came in contact with.

Surviving in addition to his wife Marcie of over forty one years are three children, Dale McGinnis of Little Rock, Arkansas, Sherri Lee Williams of Fayetteville, Rose Ella McGinnis of Little Rock, Arkansas; step-daughter, Michelle Bowers of Mountain View, Arkansas; step-sons, Scott Hough and wife Cheryl of the Brush Creek Community, Tim Lykins and wife Niki of Clarksville, Indiana; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and one great-great-grand child.

