Obit – Odell “Mugs” Garrett

Dixon Springs Community native Odell “Mugs” Garrett of Ringgold, Georgia died, at the young age to him, of 87 at the Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga where he was admitted June 30th following a 9:30 a.m. fall while he was preparing to bush hog on the family farm. He was pronounced deceased at 10:05 a.m. Wednesday morning July 26, 2023 from head injuries suffered in the fall.

Funeral services from the Battlefield Chapel of Heritage Funeral Home in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia were conducted on Saturday July 29th. His Pastor, Dr. Keith McLeod, officiated and burial followed in the Tennessee Georgia Memorial Park in Rossville, Georgia.

He was the eldest of three sons and was born Lewis Odell Garrett Jr. on February 2, 1936 and was the son of the late Dixon Springs Community native Lewis Odell Garrett Sr. owner and operator of Central Garage in downtown of old Dixon Springs and who died November 16, 1981 at the age of 72 and Riddleton Community native Piercie May Yancey Garrett who died May 30, 1999 at the age of 85.

His two brothers preceded him in death. Robert Wilson Garrett, age 57, his wife Sandra Ray Knight Garrett age 51 and their son, Bobby Raydell Garrett age 15, all perished while leaving a University of Tennessee football game when the six seat Piper Cherokee, piloted by Mr. Garrett plunged into the Tennessee River on October 11, 1997. His youngest brother, Jesse Edward Garrett, died at the age of 41 on August 3, 1986 in Los Angeles, California from an accident.

He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law Leonard Everett Poteet who died at the age of 71 on May 18, 1986 at the age of 71 and Elwanda Lasseter Poteet who died at the age of 94 on January 29, 2016.

He was a 1953 graduate of Smith County High School where he majored in science and industrial trades, was a member of the junior play cast, the record club and the shop club of which he was reporter his senior year. He organized the class reunion each year which was held at the Carver Barn in the Defeated Creek Community and which was attended by many of his surviving classmates.

Having been raised around his father’s garage, he began sweeping floors as a youth and washing tools and it was here that he became a skilled auto mechanic.

Utilizing those skills and knowledge he soon advanced to the position of service manager at the former Cunningham-Kelly Chevrolet in Hartsville before being recognized for his knowledge of automobiles and communications skills, he spent forty two years in service operations for the General Motors Corporation.

During his tenure with GM he worked out of the Louisville, Kentucky Zone, the Atlanta Region, Chicago Branch, the Memphis Region and the South Florida/Caribbean Zone with an assortment of job title of District Service Manager, Fixed Operations Manager, and Auditor to name just a few.

On November 29, 1988 during a service audit at a Chevy Dealership in Stevenson, Alabama, he met the love of his life, Wanda Lynn Poteet and whom would become his wife four months later.

They were united in marriage on March 25, 1989 at the Boynton Baptist Church.

From the day of their first meeting until the day of his death they talked every day.

Retirement for Mugs was just a job change which the Lord gave him many years to enjoy farming on Wanda Lynn’s family farm. Work was his hobby and he was happiest when he was with his wife or busy on the farm.

He always found something to do with his hands and mind and just before his death he had finished a complete engine overhaul on one of his older farm tractors.

Active in his community, he had served multiple terms on the Catoosa County, Georgia Alcohol and Beverage Commission was serving as chairman of the ABC Board at the time of his death.

He was a member of the Boynton Baptist Church where he also served as a member of the security team.

Surviving in addition to his Wife Wanda Lynn of only thirty four years are his children, Sherry Garrett McDonald and husband Denny of Gallatin, Perry Garrett and wife Betty of Hendersonville, Jim Garrett and wife Christine of Soddy-Daisy Tennessee, Spencer Garrett and wife Staci of Kingston Springs, Tennessee, and Tracey Garrett and wife Connie of Lebanon; twelve grandchildren and nine great grandchildren plus one on the way; nephew Rick Qualls and wife Kathy of Sparta, Tennessee, and his children and grandchildren.

Mugs loved all of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren equally, but the youngest great grandchild, Riviera, stole his heart and so anticipated their Friday play dates.

The Garrett family has requested memorials in Odell’s memory be made to the Boynton Baptist Church Building Fund, 4093 Boynton Drive, Ringgold, Georgia, 30736.

This obit provided as a courtesy to the Garrett family.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE