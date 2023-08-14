Obit – Mrs. Joyce Petty

Mrs. Joyce Petty, age 81, of Gordonsville, TN, passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

Mrs. Petty was born January 16, 1942 in Wartrace, TN a daughter of the late Ernest Hobert West and Maggie Olene Wilkerson West Burton. She was also preceded in death by Step-father; Gilbert Burton and Brother; Billy West. Mrs. Petty married Jack Petty in 1968. She was a member of Gordonsville United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Petty is survived by Husband of 55 years; Jack Petty of Gordonsville, TN. Her children; Vona Coble, Tena (Louie) Robey, Andy (Pam) Petty, and Jackie (Larry) Suddeth. Grandson; Corey Kwasniewski. Great-grandson; Judah Kwasniewski. Grandchildren; Josh Arnold, Amanda Brown. Great-granddaughter; Dixie Arnold. Several other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Siblings; Maxie (Laura) West and Sammy (Joan) Dennis.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Petty were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 1PM with Bro. Dickie Johnson officiating. Interment followed in Gordonsville Cemetery.

The family requests memorials be made to the Gordonsville United Methodist Church.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE