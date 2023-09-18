Obit – Mr. Howard Paul Hunt Jr.

Mr. Howard Paul Hunt, Jr., age 73 of Gordonsville, TN, passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

Mr. Hunt was born March 10, 1950 in Mishawaka, Indiana, a son of the late Howard Paul Hunt, Sr. and Wilmetta Ullery Hunt. He attended the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Lebanon, TN.

Mr. Hunt enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1967. He served during the Vietnam Conflict for the 173 Airborne out of Ft. Campbell. For his service he received numerous medals including the Purple Heart.

Mr. Hunt worked as a welder for pipelines for numerous years. He loved hunting, camping, and fishing. He was a very lovable, caring man and had many friends.

Mr. Hunt is survived by Wife; Judy Hunt of Gordonsville, TN. Children; Dustin Alan (Cathy) Hunt of Gordonsville, TN, and Rusty Paul (Cheree) Hunt of South Carthage, TN. Grandchildren; Elizabeth Guerrero, Emily Hunt, Lori Lacy, Katerina Hunt, Brianna Spencer, Jasmine Hunt, and Nathaniel Hunt. Nine great grandchildren. Siblings; David Hunt, Sr., Kathryn Tibbo, Ronald Hunt, Marcia Cannoot, Roger Hunt, Sr., Charles Hunt, and Elaine Shreve, many nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services for Mr. Hunt are scheduled to be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 105 Peyton Road, Lebanon, TN. 37087 on September 23rd at 2 pm CT with Bishop Stotts officiating.

Visitation with the family will be at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Lebanon from 1pm until service time at 2PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for monetary donations to help cover the cost of funeral services / cremation / memorial services.

