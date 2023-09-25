Obit – Mr. Larry Ash

Mr. Larry Ash, age 78 of Carthage was pronounced deceased at 5:18 a.m. Friday morning September 22, 2023 at the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage after becoming gravely ill at the family’s Riverside Drive North home.

Mr. Ash was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home and had requested to be cremated. That will be performed at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood.

The Ash family will hold a private memorial service at their home with their pastor Rev. Monica Mowdy officiating.

Interment will be at a later date by their infant son in the Center Point Cemetery in Center Point, West Virginia.

Mr. Ash, a native of Steubenville in Jefferson County, Ohio, he was raised on the family’s 100 acre farm in Doddridge County, West Virginia and was the fourth of thirteen children and was born Larry Roger Ash on August 18, 1945 to the late Murle Leonard Ash who died December 3, 1965 at the age of 56 and Freda Fonda Ford-Ash who died February 24, 2014 at the age of 96.

Two brothers also preceded Mr. Ash in death, they were; Albert Edgar Ash who died at the age of 75 on June 25, 2012 and Rexford “Rex” Ash who died at the age of 65 on May 12, 2009.

In Sedalia, West Virginia on October 24, 1970 he was united in marriage to Stonewood, West Virginia native, the former Linda Jo Corathers.

They Ash family mourned the death of a son, Larry Roger Ash II on November 19, 1974 who died at the age of six weeks.

Mr. Ash was a member of the 1963 class of Doddridge County High School in West Union, West Virginia.

He was a retired employee of the Union Carbide Corporation in Anmoore, West Virginia.

In 2003 the family relocated from West Virginia to Carthage to be near family living here.

The Ash family attends the Carthage United Methodist Church, but retained membership in the West Milford United Methodist Church in West Milford, West Virginia.

After relocating to Carthage, Mr. Ash may be best remembered as a salesman for the D. T. McCall and Sons Store in Carthage.

Surviving in addition to his wife Linda of almost fifty three years are their seven children, Tammy Berg and husband Matt of the Hickman Community, Valerie Tippy and husband Brad of Carthage, Shawn Ash and wife Jennifer of Salem WV, Mackenzie Ash, Katie Ash, Morgan Ash and Alyssa Ash all of Carthage; eleven grandchildren, Mayson Roberson and husband Chris of Cookeville, Dalton West of Chattanooga, Logan West of the Hickman Community, Jessie Reed and husband Dillon of the Grant Community, Trinity Tippy of Chattanooga, Maddie Tippy of Port St. Joe, Florida, Haven Tippy and Savana Tippy both of Carthage, Tristan Ash and Emily Ash both of Salem, WV, Matthew Berg II of the Hickman Community; nine surviving siblings, Sharon Ash Darby and husband Jack of Tampa, Florida, Rita Ash Costilow and husband Bill, Janice Ash Evans and husband Jerry, Donna Ash Yerkey and husband Bob, Leonard Ash and wife Debbie, Rick Ash and wife Roberta, Rhonda Ash Cavins, Freeman Ash, Lester Ash, and Jeff Ash all of Salem West, Virginia; three great-grandchildren.

