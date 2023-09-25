Obit – Mr. Michael Helms

An Elmwood Community resident, Mr. Michael Helms, was pronounced deceased at the Riverview Regional Medical Center E. R. in Carthage on Friday September 15, 2023 at the age of 66.

Funeral services from the Baxter Chapel of Hooper – Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home were conducted by Eld. Rickey Hall. Following the 1 p.m. Thursday September 21st funeral services burial was in the Smellage Memory Gardens.

Born August 30, 1957 in Cookeville, he was the son of the late Luther Lee “Luke” Helms who died May 27 1995 at the age of 78 and Nancy Lee Edmonds Helms who died February 19, 2005 also at the age of 78.

Also preceding Mr. Helms in death was a sister, Phyllis Ann Helms Washer who died from cancer at the age of 57 on May 23, 2011; a grandson, Michael Martinez, and an infant step-grandson, Carlon Kirby.

Mr. Helms was a construction lead and enjoyed working on and rebuilding old cars and attending automobile shows.

In his earlier years he enjoyed motorcycle riding, possessed a great sense of humor and enjoyed joking around with friends and family.

Mr. Helms was a jovial gentleman and retained his sense of humor even when he was sick and not feeling well.

A gentleman totally committed to his family, he is survived by his wife of forty three years, Veronica Davis Helms; sister, Debbie Gravely; step-children, Eddie Davis and wife Beth, Carl Davis and wife Lita, Cynthia Phillips and Trinity, and Christopher Burchett; thirteen grandchildren, Angelique, Damian, Ariel, Paige, Andrea, Lee, Josh, Theresa, Daniel, Wyatt, Isaac, Kaiden, Carmine, and by numerous great-grandchildren.

