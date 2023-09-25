Obit – Mr. Phillip Fisher

Mr. Phillip Fisher, a special needs gentleman of Hartsville, was pronounced deceased at the age of 57 at 6:52 a.m. Tuesday morning September 19, 2023 at the AHC Northside in Murfreesboro where he was receiving rehabilitation following release from Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital in Murfreesboro.

Bro. Randy Swaffer officiated at the 11 a.m. funeral service from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home on Thursday morning September 21st. Burial followed beside his parents in the Fisher family lot in the Beasley-Brooks section at the Dixon Springs Cemetery.

One of four children, two sons and two daughters, he was born Phillip Franklin Fisher in Hartsville on March 20, 1966 and was the son of Gwendolyn Dies Fisher who die at the age of 78 on May 2, 2008 and James Franklin Fisher who died at the age of 87 on January 4, 2014.

Mr. Fisher’s family were of the Missionary Baptist faith.

He was reared on the Fisher family’s Puryears Bend Road farm and before the death of his Father so enjoyed watching the Titans with Mr. Frank.

Surviving are two sisters, Barbara Jo Belcher and Betty Jo Scott, both of Hartsville; a brother, James Lynn Fisher and wife Anita Perrigo Fisher also of Hartsville.

