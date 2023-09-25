Obit – Roy Rice

A Difficult Community resident was discovered deceased at his Dog Branch Road South home on Friday afternoon September 15, 2023. Mr. Roy Rice, age 67, was pronounced deceased at 3:51 p.m. at the Riverview Regional Medical Center E. R. in Carthage.

Mr. Rice was at the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. He will be cremated at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood and the family will hold a memorial service at a later date.

Mr. Rice was the son of the late Roy Rice who died January 6, 2005 at the age of 76 and Faye Darlene Kenney Rice who died November 19, 2021 at the age of 86 and was one of five children and was born Roy Alan Rice in Fostoria in Seneca County, Ohio on April 11, 1956.

Mr. Rice was a 1974 graduate of Warren Township High School in Gurnee, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by a son, Louis “Buddy” Rice who died at the age of 3 years.

He was a house painter and was noted for his staining ability on log homes.

Mr. Rice enjoyed living near Cordell Hull Lake where he could fish and also delighted in the hunting seasons.

Surviving are his two children, a daughter, Jennifer Rice De La Sanchez and husband Leonard of Libertyville, Illinois; son, Ryan Rice of Cookeville; three siblings, Debbie Angelos, Paul Rice and Eric Rice all of Gainesboro; three grandchildren, Cash Sanchez, Frannie Sanchez and Bryer Britton Rice.

SANDERSON of KEMPVILLE