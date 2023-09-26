Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 09/28/23

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated October 30, 2012, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded November 8, 2012, in Book No. 255, at Page 47, and modified on March 28, 2019, in Book No. 354, at Page 158 in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Stephanie Grace Law Vance and Buck Vance, conveying certain property therein described to Steve Holmes Law Firm, P.C. as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for R.H. Lending, Inc., its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Midland Mortgage, a division of MidFirst Bank. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Midland Mortgage, a division of MidFirst Bank, will, on December 6, 2023 on or about 2:00 PM, at the Smith County Courthouse 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: BEING Lot No. 1 of the Harville Division, property as of record in Cabinet C, Plat 10, Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee for a more complete and accurate legal description ALSO KNOWN AS: 147 Horseshoe Bend Lane, Elmwood, TN 38560 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above- referenced property: STEPHANIE GRACE LAW VANCE BUCK VANCE TENANTS OF The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed and that notices of said postponement for inclement weather will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 357142 DATED September 19, 2023 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 9-28-3t

_________________________

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on October 25, 2023 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by KEVIN M. ELLIOTT AND RENEE R. ELLIOTT, to Robert M. Wilson, JR., Trustee, on October 9, 2006, at Record Book 158, Page 318-325 as Instrument No. 06003861 in the real property records of Smith County Register’s Office, Tennessee. Owner of Debt: The Bank of New York Mellon f/k/a The Bank of New York as Indenture trustee for CWHEQ Revolving Home Equity Loan Trust, Series 2006-I The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: SITUATED IN THE SIXTEENTH (16TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF SMITH COUNTY TENNESSEE AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT IRON PIN AT HIGHWAY 70 RIGHT-OF-WAY AT SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THIS TRACT THENCE N 21-45-17 E 147.49 FEET WITH TRACT #4 TO IRON PIN; THENCE N 5-48-30 W 114.87 FEET TO IRON PIN; THENCE N 19-44-52 E 996.71 FEET TO IRON PIN (MCDONALD LINE); THENCE S 89-00-00 E 190 FEET TO IRON PIN; THENCE S-0-363 FEET TO CORNER OF TRACT #6: THENCE S 22-41-57 W 914.52 FEET TO IRON PIN AT HIGHWAY 70 RIGHT-OF-WAY; THENCE N 85-45-00 W 180 FEET TO POINT OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 7.60 ACRES, MORE OR LESS AS SHOWN ON TRACT #5 OF SURVEY OF HOLLIS PETTY DATED MARCH 27. 1990. Being the same property conveyed to the within named grantor(S) by Deed recorded simultaneously herewith in Book 158 page 302 or Instrument No. 06003859, Register`s Office for said County. Tax ID: 071-012.05 Current Owner(s) of Property: KEVIN M. ELLIOTT AND RENEE R. ELLIOT The street address of the above described property is believed to be 677 Cookeville Hwy, Elmwood, TN 38560, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION. THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: DYCK-O`NEAL, INC – JR LIEN HOLDER THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. MWZM File No. 22-000158-370-2 Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s) Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273 7100 Commerce Way Brentwood, TN 37027 TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP 9-21-3t

________________________

STATE OF TENNESSEE PROBATE COURT OF SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Thelma Marie Bennett Case#80CH1-2023-PR-2730 Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of September, 2023, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Thelma Marie Bennett, Deceased, who died on the 30th day of June, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 19th day of September, 2023. Signed Thelma Joe Mofield, Personal Representative Debbie C. Holliman, Attorney Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master 9-28-2t

________________________

FINAL NOTICE Unit #26 at F & N Storage in Gordonsville, TN is past due on the lease agreement. If the amount of $185.00 is not paid in full by October 1, 2023, the unit will be cleaned out and disposed of. Unit #B48 at Southside Storage in South Carthage, TN is past due on the lease agreement. If the amount of $225.00 is not paid in full by October 1, 2023, the unit will be cleaned out and disposed of. Unit #B52 at Southside Storage in South Carthage, TN is past due on the lease agreement. If the amount of $225.00 is not paid in full by October 1, 2023, the unit will be cleaned out and disposed of.

________________________

BID NOTICE Smith County Solid Waste is now accepting sealed bids on the following materials. Bids should include all shipping costs, and brand of material. Shipping location is 370 Landfi ll Rd Carthage, TN 37030. For additional information, including technical specifi cations, please contact Rob Witcher at [email protected]. The bids should be mailed to or dropped off at 122 Turner High Cr. Carthage, TN 37030. Bids will be opened at 10:00 A.M. Monday October the 2nd in the conference room at the Turner Building. Description of Material Needed Estimated Quantity60 mi DS textured HDPE Geomembrane 132,000 230 mil (min) DS Geocomposite 92,000 8 oz Nonwoven Geotextile 40,000 8 mil Skrim-Reinforced Rain Cover or 30 mil Off-spec HDPE/LLDPE Geomembrane 94,000 HDPE Welding Rod (assuming 22 lb. spool) Primary Liner 15 HDPE/LLDPE Welding Rod (assuming 22 lb. spool) Rain Cover 10

________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE The Carthage City Council will meet Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. Before the council meeting, there will be a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. to cover ordinance CO-20230907 regarding speed limit changes. The meetings will take place at City Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage and is open to the public. Stephen Babcock, Mayor of Carthage

________________________

NOTICE Please be advised that a vacancy has occurred in the Smith County Commission. Commissioner Stephanie McCaleb has tendered her resignation leaving a seat vacant in District 3. The Smith County Commission will fi ll the vacant seat at its regularly scheduled Commission meeting held October 9, 2023, at 7:00 P.M. Any registered voter of District 3 in Smith County may submit their name for consideration to the Smith County Mayor, Jeff Mason at 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN 37030, in the form of a signed statement declaring interest in the seat. Alternatively, any candidate may also appear in person at the regularly scheduled meeting as described in this notice without a written submission. All candidates MUST be qualifi ed to fi ll the vacancy. Smith County thanks Stephanie McCaleb for her service.

________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE SOUTH CARTHAGE HOUSING AUTHORITY 2024 Annual Agency Plan The South Carthage Housing Authority (SCHA) has developed its 2024 Annual PHA Plan that outlines capital programs, which include a strategic plan to address the housing authority’s capital improvement needs and its administrative needs for fi scal year 2024. SCHA will conduct a public hearing at 10:00 a.m., on Monday, October 2, 2023, at the central offi ce. Key capital projects and management improvements will be topics of discussion. Interested parties may review the 2024 Annual Plan during regular business hours, 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., at the South Carthage Housing Authority’s administrative offi ce located at 109 Hazel Drive, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, or view the document online at https://www. southcarthageha.com. General questions related to the 2024 Annual PHA Plan can be directed to Chad Williams, Property Manager at 615-735-1940, or Michael A. Bates, Executive Director at [email protected]., until the close of business on Friday, September 29, 2023