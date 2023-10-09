Obit – Geraldine Holcomb

Geraldine Holcomb made her peaceful transition to her Heavenly home on Sunday afternoon October 1, 2023 in the comfort of her home.

Geraldine’s parents relocated from Nashville, Tennessee to Detroit, MI where she was born on August 16, 1932 to the late John Henry and Estelle Hurt. Geraldine was the twin sister of Gerald Hurt (who preceded her in death) and was blessed to share nine siblings during her childhood. Geraldine professed and accepted Christ at an early age.

Geraldine Holcomb affectionately known as “Deanie” was truly passionate about her family and always greeted you with that “Golden” smile. Deanie poured her unconditional love to her three children she loved with tender love and care. A Loving Mother to her eldest daughter Renee Hurt Watson who (preceded her in death). Deanie married Lee Ernest Holcomb Jr.(who preceded her in death) and to this union she gave birth to her son Lee Anthony Holcomb and youngest daughter Theresa Marcella Holcomb.

Deanie was educated under the Detroit Public School system. She retired at the age of 74 from QualiCare Nursing Home where she worked over 30 years of her devoted service. Deanie often attended worship services at Holy Cross in Detroit, Michigan and later in life she attended First Baptist Church in Gordonsville, TN.

Deanie was very sociable, and her door was always open. Always welcoming and would challenge you to card games if she was not watching her cowboys on television or solving crossword puzzles. As long as music was playing in the background and food was cooking family would gather on many occasions to enjoy her beautiful spirit and embrace her Golden smile. She had a love for pets, especially her dogs she gave tender love and care. She was always willing to give a helping hand and gave you what she had. She will truly be missed, and we will never forget her tender, love and care.

Deanie was so loved by All of her children because she was Sweeter than cotton candy; stronger than poppa’s old brandy and just like the song sings always that needed smile.

Deanie leaves to cherish her memory to her children she loved and adored Lee Anthony Holcomb and Theresa Holcomb; six grandchildren, Taniah, LaDel (Heather), Samuel, Tony, Porcia and Tone, Tone. Great grandchildren, Terence, Isaiah, Dorian, Isis, Omni, De’ Ona, Darrien, Deon Jr.,Ty’leah, Kourtney, J’mere, J’mera, Aiden and Legend. Her sister, Doris Ann Hurt Webb. Host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Holcomb were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Monday, October 9, 2023 at 1PM with Bro. Ray Gilder officiating.

Following local funeral services, Mrs. Holcomb was transferred to James H. Cole Home for Funeral in Detroit, MI, where funeral services and interment commenced.

The family requests memorials be made to assist with the funeral expenses.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE