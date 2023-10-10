Dam turns 50

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville (USACE) District celebrated Cordell Hull Dam’s 50th Anniversary, Saturday.

The commemorative event was held on the navigation lock side of the dam at 24 Cordell Park Lane in the Horseshoe Bend community.

The location is the site where construction of the project began, as well as the location of a ceremonial dedication held upon completion of the project.

The dam was constructed for hydropower, navigation and recreational purposes.

Completion of the dam resulted in the impoundment of the Cordell Hull Lake which draws thousands of visitors for boating, fishing, hunting, camping, sightseeing, annually.

Tours of the dam are provided on a limited basis at certain times.

Congressman John Rose, Tennessee 6th District; Smith County Mayor Jeff Mason; Jackson County Mayor Randy Heady; Natasha Deane, chairperson of Friends of Cordell Hull Lake; Terrell Stoves, Nashville District’s Mid Cumberland Area manager; Wesley Butler, Cordell Hull Dam Powerplant superintendent; Retired Park Ranger Gerald Lee; and Resource Manager Kenny Claywell served as speakers during the celebration. Billy Woodard, Smith County Chamber of Commerce director, was master of ceremony.

