Man found with eight separate drivers licenses charged by THP

A man faces multiple charges after being discovered in possession of eight different drivers licenses with his photo, each with different names and addresses.

The man, identified as Aaron Scott Wilcox, 44, Harrisburg, North Carolina, was also found in possession of 16 fraudulent checks and 10 fraudulent credit cards.

Wilcox, who is being held in the county jail under $171,000 bond, was charged with 7 counts of identity theft, 10 counts of illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit or debit cards, 16 counts of forgery, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper passing.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol began investigating Wilcox following a traffic stop on Interstate 40 on October 2, in Smith County and made by Trooper Taylor Caldwell.

According to an affidavit of complaint filed by Trooper Caldwell, he was traveling west bound in the left lane at the 263 mile marker when a Silver Nissan Sentra “improperly” passed him in the right lane.

The trooper pulled Wilcox over at the 262.8 mile marker.

