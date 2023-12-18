Obit – Mr. William (Bill) Bragdon

Mr. William (Bill) Bragdon of the Stewarts Bend Lane Community was pronounced deceased at 10:08 a.m. Monday morning December 11, 2023 at the Riverview Regional Medical Center E. R. in Carthage after passing from an extended illness at his CM Farms home.

Mr. Bragdon was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home and had requested to be cremated following his death. To fulfill his wishes that was performed at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood.

No Tennessee visitation or services will be conducted.

He was born William Chaplin Bragdon Jr. in Swedesboro in Gloucester County, New Jersey, a suburb of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and was one of four children, two sons and two daughters of Mrs. Edith White Bragdon Perry of Marmora, New Jersey and the late William Chaplin Bragdon Sr.

A sister, Alanna Bragdon, preceded Mr. Bragdon in death.

Mr. Bragdon was a 1968 graduate of Kingsway Regional High School in Woolwich Township, New Jersey and received his Bachelor Degree from Glassboro State College, now Rowan University, in Glassboro, New Jersey, in 1972.

On June 5, 1971 Mr. Bragdon was united in marriage to Swedesboro native, the former Joanne Marie Gardiner.

In 2003 the Bragdon’s relocated from Swedesboro, New Jersey to Smith County where Bill enjoyed his time on the farm and with his Great Pyrenees dog, Paige, and raising goats and Great Pyrenees dogs.

Surviving in addition to his wife Joanne of over fifty two years and Bill’s mother Edith are his sister, Valerie Crawford and brother Emanuel “Manny” Perry both of Marmora, New Jersey and his beloved nephew, Joseph Bragdon also of Marmora.

Also surviving are his brothers- in-law, Richard Gardiner and wife Barbara, Larry Gardner and wife Carol, sister-in-law, Karen Owens and husband Wally; several cousins, nieces and nephews and their families and his longtime friend, William Hunter.

