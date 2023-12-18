Obit – Mrs. Ruth Brown

Longtime McClures Bend Community homemaker, Mrs. Ruth Brown, died at 2:10 p.m. Friday afternoon December 15, 2023 at the age of 89 at the Pavilion Assisted Living in Lebanon where she had made her home since January 27, 2021 after moving from the Pavilion Assisted Living in South Carthage where she was admitted August 11, 2020.

Mrs. Brown is at the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Her former pastor, Bro. Jeff Burton will officiate at the 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon December 21st graveside services and burial will follow beside her husband, J. B. in Section five at the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens.

Family and friends will assemble at the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens for the graveside service and the family will receive friends following the service.

Her father was a widely known United Methodist pastor, Rev. Joseph Smith who died at the age of 88 on February 9, 2002 at the age 88 and Beulah Edith Cook Smith who died at the age of 72 on October 29, 1987, and was the oldest of their four children, three daughters and a son and was born Allie Ruth Smith in the Smith Bend Community of Jackson County on November 19, 1934.

Her only brother, Thomas Ford (Tommy) Smith died September 13, 1981 at the age of 33 in a boating accident near Spencer in Van Buren County.

Mrs. Brown was a 1953 graduate of Jackson County Central High School and following graduation and before marrying she was employed for six years as a seamstress at the former W.E. Stephens Manufacturing Co. in Carthage from 1956 until retiring just before she got married.

She was united in marriage in Livingston by Cat Dixon on June 9, 1963 to Gladdice Community native, J. B. Brown, who died June 6, 2017 at the age of 87, just three days before their fifty fourth wedding anniversary.

She and her late husband lived on and operated a seventy acre tobacco and cattle farm in the Harris Hollow Community from the time of their marriage in 1963 until in 1994 selling the farm and moving to the McClures Bend Community Brown family farm to take care of Mr. Brown’s mother, Mrs. Golden Huffines Brown after the death of J. B.’s father, Mr. Cancel Brown.

She was a member of the Smith Memorial United Methodist Church in the Smith Bend Community, which bore the name of her ancestors.

Mr. and Mrs. Brown never had any children.

She is survived by two sisters, Jo Smith King and husband Jerry of the Smith Bend Community and Peggy Smith of Doyle, Tennessee and her family caregivers, Stephen and Nannette Brown of Watertown.

Any memorials may be made to the Defeated Creek Elementary School.

