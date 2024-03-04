Obit – Mr. Clinton Dean Hogg

Mr. Clinton Dean Hogg, age 59 of Old Hickory, TN, passed away on Monday, February 26, 2024.

Mr. Hogg was born January 31, 1965 in Carthage, TN, a son of the late Homer Thornton Hogg, Sr. and Margaret Ann Hogg. He was also preceded in death by Brothers; Homer Thornton Hogg, Jr, and Barry Henry Hogg and Niece; Isabella Smith. Mr. Hogg was a 1983 graduate of Gordonsville High School.

Mr. Hogg is survived by Siblings; Sandra (Vinson) Smith of Olive Branch, MS, Mae Barbee of Nashville, TN, Homer (Lisa) Hogg of Villa Rica, GA, Shelia (Tom) McKay of Murfreesboro, TN, and Lynn (Jimmy) Dawson of Cookeville, TN. Fiancé; Mariah Clark of Nashville, TN. Aunts; Ruth Haile of Hickman, TN, and Callie McCadden of Hartsville, TN. Uncles; Bobby Joe (Annie) Hogan of Hendersonville, TN, and Vern Hogan of Hickman, TN. A host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews also survive.

A time of visitation with the family will be held at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday, March 8, 2024 from 6PM until 8PM.

