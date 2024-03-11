Obit – Mr. Nick High

Mr. Nick High of Memphis was pronounce deceased at 8:08 p.m. Tuesday evening March 5th, six days before his 39th birthday, at the Saint Francis Hospital in Bartlett in Shelby County where he was being treated for complications from a broken leg. Mr. High was 38.

Mr. High’s pastor, Rev James Guthrie Sr. of the Cowans Chapel United Methodist Church in Kingston, Tennessee, officiated the 1 p.m. Monday afternoon March 11th funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed near his Father in the Garden of the Cross at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

One of two children, a daughter and a son of Carthage natives Karen Vanessa Hogan High of Kingston and the late David Wallace High who died at the age of 49 on Nov. 12, 2006 from a massive heart attack, he was born David Nicholas Rashaad High in Oak Ridge on March 11, 1985.

As a child, when in Carthage, his family attended the Mount Olive Baptist Church and the Braden United Methodist Church, which held services on alternating Sundays.

His beloved grandparents preceded him in death, Mr. and Mrs. Clint High Jr. and Benton Hogan as well as a dear great uncle, Mr. Skip Hobbs who also preceded Nick in death.

Mr. High was a 2004 graduate of Roane County High School in Kingston.

Mr. High’s career was hotel and motel management in the Memphis area.

Surviving in addition to his mother, Karen, is a daughter, Evanora High and a son, Carter Rashaad High both of Memphis; sister, Keishala High-Loran, niece, Daviah H. High both of Knoxville; aunt, Patricia Greer of Lebanon; uncle, Tony Hogan of Cookeville; great aunts, Grace Ferrell Hobbs of Murfreesboro, Ruth Hogan Haile of the Hickman Community; great-uncles, Bern Hogan of the Hickman Community, Bobby Joe Hogan and wife Annie of Nashville.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE