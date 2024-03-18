Obit – Mr. Ashley Gaylor

Mr. Ashley Gaylor of the Funns Branch Community in Jackson County died unexpectedly Thursday morning March 7, 2024 at the age of 51 from complications suffered from epileptic seizures at the family’s Funns Branch Road home. He was pronounced deceased at 9:39 a.m. by a Paramedic unit from the Jackson County Ambulance Service.

Mr. Gaylor was released from the Metro Medical Examiner Office in Nashville on Wednesday morning March 13th to the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home.

Mr. Gaylor was cremated at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood and at this time the family has made no plans for a memorial service.

He was born Ashley Scott Gaylor in Covington in Covington City in the Commonwealth of Virginia on November 23, 1972 and was the son of Wanda K. Wilcher Gaylor Merritt of the Funns Branch Community and the late Clayton Gaylor.

Mr. Gaylor was an avid surfer, fisherman and was enamored with the Dallas Cowboys.

He was a roofer by trade and a graduate of the Nease High School in Ponte Verda, Florida..

Before relocating to the Funns Branch Community in 2020 he resided in Florida for thirty four years.

Surviving in addition to his mother Wanda are five siblings, Angie Gaylor of the Funns Branch Community, John Kevin King and wife Anne of Virginia, Amy King and friend Mike Jennings Emily Rosati both of the Funns Branch Community, Nathan Rosati and wife Heather of Florida; aunt, Anita Rosati also of the Funns Branch Community; several nieces and nephews, Abigail Gravitt, Astara “Sissy” King, John K, John King, Michael King, Luke King, Benjamin Jennings, Jack Gravitt, Ian Rosati and Nathan Rosati.

