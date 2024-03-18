Obit – Mrs. Carole Ann Norris

Mrs. Carole Ann Norris of Carthage was pronounced deceased at the age of 65 at 11:45 a.m. Friday morning March 15, 2024 at the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage after becoming gravely ill at her Horizon Circle home.

A memorial service to celebrate her life is scheduled for Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial beside her husband will be at a later date to be scheduled at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio.

She was born Carole Ann Dickerson in Nashville on September 28, 1958 and was the daughter of the late Roy Cecil Dickerson who died October 15, 2021 at the age of 80 and Patsy Lee Satterfield Dickerson who died May 19, 1992 at the age of 49.

She was a 1976 graduate at Smith County High School where she majored in Home Economics and studied all four years and was a member of the Pep Club.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael L. Norris who preceded her in death at the age of 54 on May 28, 2012 while they were residing in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Also preceding her in death was a step-son, Michael Wayne Norris Jr. who died in February of 2023.

Mrs. Norris was a former warehouse logistics operator.

She was a non-denominational Christian.

Surviving is her son, Jim Law and wife April Shrum Law of the Hogans Creek Community; brother, Roy Dickerson of South Carthage; grandson, Cooper Law of the Hogans Creek Community; step daughter, Crystal Norris; six step grandchildren, Jacob, Jaxon, Jagger, Tyler, Candace, and Makayla.

