Obit – Ms. Renee Palmer

Ms. Renee Palmore age 44 of Carthage was pronounced deceased at 1:47 a.m. Saturday morning March 16th shortly after arrival at the Tri-Star Stone Crest Medical Center E. R. in Smyrna after suffering an apparent heart failure.

Funeral services from the North Carthage Baptist Church were conducted Tuesday afternoon March 19th at 1 p.m. with the church pastor, Eld. Anthony Dixon officiating. Burial followed in Section three at the Ridgewood Cemetery.

Ms. Palmore was born Jean Renee Palmore in Nashville on May 21, 1979 and was the second of two daughters born to Barbara H. Burlison of LaVergne and the late James P. Palmore who died in 1987 at the age of 47.

Ms. Palmore was a recipient of her General Education Degree.

She was saved at the age of 43 and was baptized into the full fellowship of the North Carthage Baptist Church by Eld. Anthony Dixon.

She was a former drug store clerk.

Surviving in addition to her mother Barbara, is her only sibling, a sister, B. Jeanette Whitman of Carthage.

