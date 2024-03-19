Business gutted by blaze

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

Fire gutted a longtime South Carthage business, Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported at 8:21 a.m. at Swann’s Rebuilding, an auto related business.

When the fire was reported, black plumes of heavy smoke were rising several feet into the air and could be seen in Carthage and surrounding area.

South Carthage, Carthage and Gordonsville fire departments were dispatched to the blaze.

Firemen kept the fire from spreading to storage buildings, just a few feet away from the business.

It’s unclear what may have sparked the blaze.

There were individuals inside the building when the fire started.

The individuals first noticed smoke coming from another area inside the structure.

Owned by Paul Cothron, the business was also a common gathering spot for customers and friends of the owner.

