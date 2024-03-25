Obit – Virginia Lester Agee

A beautiful person inside and out, Virginia Lester Agee, shared her warmth with her family and friends for 99 years until her peaceful transition to her heavenly home on March 18, 2024, much to their sorrow.

Born November 13, 1924 in Canton, OH, a daughter of the late Jack Lester, Sr, and Beulah Mai Williams Lester. She graduated from Gordonsville High School and Tennessee Tech University, receiving her Bachelor’s Degree in Education and her Master’s Degree in Guidance and Counseling. Her love for helping others was apparent. She deeply enjoyed her time as the guidance counselor at Gordonsville High School. An educator who was “called” to her profession, she was much loved by students and colleagues alike. Above all, she was a devoted wife and mother.

She married the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Ivy C. Agee, Jr on June 7, 1942, and shortly thereafter sent him to World War II, not to see him again until the war was over. He preceded her in death on December 16, 2019, after 78 years of marriage. Along with her adoring husband and parents, Virginia was also preceded in death by Son; Dan Oliver Agee, Father-in-Law; Ivy C. Agee, Sr., Mother-in-Law; Hettie Lucille Gwaltney Agee, and Siblings; Ronnie Lester, Jack Lester, Jr, Bill Lester, and Jean Lannon.

Never one to sit around, Virginia was very active in the Gordonsville United Methodist Church. She was one of the pillars of the church and supported it with her “prayers, presence, tithes, and efforts.” Virginia was also very active in her community, participating in and observing the daily life of Gordonsville, TN, from her home on Main Street where she lived for 70+ years.

She was a friend and confidante to many. She was loved greatly and will be forever missed.

She is survived by devoted daughter and son-in-law; Celia (Mort) Stein. Sister; Nancy Walker. Grandchildren; Amanda (Tommy) Dillehay, Matt (Dana) Stein, Jake (Rhea) Stein, and Daniel Agee. Three great-grandchildren; Kelsi (Dylan) Davis, Basil Stein, and Jonah (Sarah) Stein. Two great-great grandsons; Ryder Stein and Cade Stein.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Agee were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 2PM with Bro. Dickie Johnson officiating. Eulogies were delivered by Margaret Eastes Scott and Jane Bass Turner. Interment followed in the Gordonsville Cemetery with Bro. Floyd Massey officiating.

Memorials may be made to Gordonsville United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, Gordonsville Public Library, or the Smith County Humane Society.

The family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to Mrs. Virginia’s loving and devoted caregivers: Bobbie Eastes, Thomasene Grisham, Jennifer Schwan, Connie Rumley, Anne Hawthorne, and Clara Sadler.

