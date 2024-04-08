Obit – James Murray Sykes

James Murray Sykes, age 89, of Crossville, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 6, 2024 with his loving wife by his side.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Seal (Bill), parents Walter and Sadie Sykes, brother Robert H. Sykes (Gladys), and sister, Nancy Swain.

He is survived by his wife Sallye Sykes, daughters Lynn and Marian Sykes, grandchildren Jeremy Seal (Jennifer), Jonas Rubright (Keri), and Taylor Brandon (Derrick); great grandchildren Billy Seal, Tuesday and Annaleigh Edmondson, Isaiah Rubright, Dax Harden and Alliana Brandon and several nieces and nephews.

No service will be held. Donations in his name can be made to Hospice of Cumberland County. 30 E Adams Street, Crossville, TN 38555

BASS of GORDONSVILLE