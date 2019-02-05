Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 02/07/19

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Clifford Lamar Roby Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of January, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Clifford Lamar Roby, Deceased, who died on the 20th day of January, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 23rd day of January, 2019. Signed Steven T. Roby, Co-Personal Representative Kay L. McFarlane, Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 1-31-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Theresa Jane Nolen Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of February, 2019, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Theresa Jane Nolen, Deceased, who died on the 26th day of January, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 1st day of February, 2019. Signed Bobby Clark Nolen, Personal Representative Tracy Elaine Holder, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Charles W. McKinney, Attorney 2-7-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Steven Craig McCrary Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of January, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Steven Craig McCrary, Deceased, who died on the 6th day of December, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 22nd day of January, 2019. Signed Sandra Dee McCrary, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 1-31-2t

________________________

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated November 16, 2012, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded November 26, 2012, in Book No. 255, at Page 611, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Travis Martin and Renee Martin, conveying certain property therein described to Glenn Balletto as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Mortgage Investors Corporation, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Freedom Mortgage Corporation. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Freedom Mortgage Corporation, will, on March 12, 2019 on or about 2:00 PM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: A certain tract or parcel of land lying and being In the First (1st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: BEING LOT NO. SEVENTY-SEVEN (77) as shown on the Plat of Section Two, Tanglewood Acres Subdivision, of record In Plat Book 2, Page 61, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, to which reference is here made for a more complete description. ALSO KNOWN AS: 9 Hills Dale Lane East, Carthage, TN 37030 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: TRAVIS MARTIN RENEE MARTIN The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 330243 DATED January 24, 2019 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 1-31-3t

_________________________

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated February 13, 2014, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded February 20, 2014, in Book No. 273, at Page 560, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Donald W Johnson and Linda Johnson, conveying certain property therein described to Jonathan R. Vinson as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for F & M Bank, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., will, on March 27, 2019 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: A certain tract or parcel of land located in the 6th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, more particularly described as follows, to-wit: MAP NO.: 007 PARCEL NO.:016.04 GROUP No.:– TRACT#18: BEGINNING at an iron rod in the east margin of Pleasant Shade Highway Same being the southwest corner of this tract and a northwest corner of George T. Crummer; thence with said margin North 10 degrees 04 minutes 01 seconds East 431.41 feet to a point, same being a point of curvature of a curve proceeding clockwise, having a deflection angle of 18 degrees 54 minutes 37 seconds, a radius of 828.00 feet, a tangent length of 137.89 feet, and a chord of North 19 degrees 31 minutes 20 seconds East 272.04 feet; thence along said curve an arc length of 273.28 feet to an iron rod in said margin; thence leaving road with line of Tract #17 of the Smith and Traylor property (5.73 acres as per survey of same date) South 71 degrees 44 minutes 27 seconds East 985.54 feet to a 3-inch maple tree; thence with line of Jack Hackett South 76 degrees 27 minutes 02 seconds West 95.25 feet to an iron rod at a large poplar tree; thence South 71 degrees 11 minutes 29 seconds West 130.99 feet to an iron rod at a 6-inch hickory tree; thence North 83 degrees 12 minutes 33 seconds West 41.39 feet to an iron rod at a 22 inch beech tree; thence with line of Glenn A. Dixon North 73 degrees 16 minutes 53 seconds West 240.90 feet to an iron rod at a 16-inch hickory tree; thence North 85 degrees 30 minutes 42 seconds West 32.01 feet to an iron rod at a 10-inch box elder tree; thence South 85 degrees 53 minutes 59 seconds West 86.13 feet to an iron rod at a walnut stump; thence North 82 degrees 33 minutes 46 seconds West 217.41 feet to an iron rod; thence South 31 degrees 08 minutes 26 seconds West 161.21 feet to an iron rod at a box elder snag; thence South 10 degrees 04 minutes 07 seconds West 98.93 feet to an iron rod at a 22-inch hickory tree; thence South 16 degrees 44 minutes 52 seconds West 71.32 feet to an iron rod at a 28-inch lynnwood tree; thence South 27 degrees 01 minute 15 seconds West 71.25 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of George T. Crummer North 25 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West 78.65 feet to an iron rod at a post; thence South 32 degrees 15 minutes 00 seconds West 132.26 feet to an iron rod at a large sycamore tree; thence North 87 degrees 00 minutes 11 seconds West 23.05 feet to the point of beginning containing 5.08 acres more or less as shown as Tract# 18 on survey by Carroll Dean Carman, Registered Land Surveyor Tennessee Number 910, address 150 Middle Fork Road Hartsville, Tennessee, 37074, dates May 9, 2002. Being the same property conveyed to Donald Johnson and wife, Linda Johnson herein by deed dated September 21, 2005, from C.D. Poindexter and Doug West of record in Deed Book 135, Page 351, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. AND BEGINNING on an iron pin at a box elder snag, the southwest corner of the tract of land herein described, also a point in the boundary of a tract of land belonging to Donald and Linda Johnson (Record Book 135, Page 351), and further a point in the outer perimeter of the parent tract; thence with Johnson’s boundary North 31 degrees 08 minutes 26 seconds East161.21 feet to an iron pin, the northwest corner of the tract of land herein described; thence continuing with Johnson’s boundary, South 82 degrees 33 minutes 46 seconds East 67.00 feet to a 36” beech, the northeast corner of the tract of land herein described; thence leaving Johnson’s boundary and severing the parent tract, South 42 degrees 17 minutes 43 seconds West 151.38 feet to a 5” box elder; thence further severing the parent tract South 70 degrees 07 minutes 07 seconds west 50.97 feet to the point of BEGINNING containing 0.154acres as surveyed by Carlen J. Wiggins, RLS #70, plat dated November 23, 2005. Being the same property conveyed to Don Johnson and wife, Linda Johnson herein by deed dated December 8, 2005, from Glenn A. Dixon and wife, Wendolyn Dixon of record in Book 141, page 616, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. ALSO KNOWN AS: 840 Pleasant Shade Highway, Pleasant Shade, TN 37145 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: DONALD W JOHNSON LINDA JOHNSON The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 336222 DATED January 30, 2019 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 1-31-3t

_________________________

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 2, 2005, executed by Eddie W Davis, Tabitha B. Davis, conveying certain real property therein described to ANDREW A. STANDFORD, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee recorded December 9, 2005, in Deed Book 140, Page 341; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Elizon Master Participation Trust I, U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Owner Trustee who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on March 7, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: BEING LOCATED IN THE 7TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, ON THE NORTHWEST SIDE OF BRUSH CREEK ROAD, AND BEING THE PROPERTY OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 53, PAGE 424, REGISTER`S OFFICE, SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE. SEE TAX MAP 98, PARCEL 16.00, TAX ASSESSOR`S OFFICE, SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON ROD IN THE NORTHWEST MARGIN OF BRUSH CREEK ROAD, SAME BEING AN EASTERN CORNER OF THIS TRACT AND THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LIGHTHOUSE COMMUNITY CHURCH; THENCE LEAVING ROAD WITH LINE OF LIGHTHOUSE COMMUNITY CHURCH NORTH 77 DEGREES 51 MINUTES 29 SECONDS WEST 11.15 FEET TO AN IRON ROD AT A 6-INCH HACKBERRY TREE; THENCE SOUTH 48 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 08 SECONDS WEST 276.41 FEET TO AN IRON ROD AT A POST; THENCE SOUTH 22 DEGREES 56 MINUTES 13 SECONDS EAST 20.73 FEET TO AN IRON ROD IN THE NORTHWEST MARGIN OF BRUSH CREEK ROAD; THENCE WITH SAID MARGIN ALONG A CURVE PROCEEDING COUNTERCLOCKWISE, HAVING A DEFLECTION ANGLE OF 06 DEGREES 07 MINUTES 27 SECONDS, A RADIUS OF 654.50 FEET, A TANGENT LENGTH OF 35.01 FEET, AND A CHORD OF SOUTH 60 DEGREES 49 MINUTES 32 SECONDS WEST 69.92 FEET; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE AN ARC LENGTH OF 69.96 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 57 DEGREES 45 MINUTES 49 SECONDS WEST 145.96 FEET TO A POINT, SAME BEING A POINT OF CURVATURE OF A CURVE PROCEEDING CLOCKWISE, HAVING A DEFLECTION ANGLE OF 54 DEGREES 13 MINUTES 59 SECONDS, A RADIUS OF 210.10 FEET, A TANGENT LENGTH OF 107.59 FEET, AND A CHORD OF SOUTH 84 DEGREES 52 MINUTES 49 SECONDS WEST 191.53 FEET; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE AN ARC LENGTH OF 198.87 FEET; THENCE NORTH 68 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 12 SECONDS WEST 96.46 FEET TO A POINT IN SAID MARGIN IN THE CENTER OF THE BRANCH; THENCE LEAVING ROAD WITH LINE OF LODA EUGENE HUNT AND THE CENTER OF THE BRANCH FOR THE NEXT THREE (3) CALLS: NORTH 00 DEGREES 55 MINUTES 49 SECONDS EAST 06.38 FEET; THENCE NORTH 36 DEGREES 56 MINUTES 39 SECONDS WEST 68.80 FEET; THENCE NORTH 52 DEGREES 11 MINUTES 01 SECOND WEST 106.08 FEET TO A POINT AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE BRANCH AND THE CREEK; THENCE WITH LINE OF THE CREEK AND FANTLEY GENE SYKES FOR THE NEXT TWO (2) CALLS: NORTH 31 DEGREES 13 MINUTES 35 SECONDS EAST 129.03 FEET; THENCE NORTH 35 DEGREES 32 MINUTES 23 SECONDS EAST 196.41 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE LEAVING CREEK NORTH 56 DEGREES 23 MINUTES 11 SECONDS WEST 25.62 FEET TO A POINT IN THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF THE RAILROAD; THENCE WITH THE RAILROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY ALONG A CURVE PROCEEDING CLOCKWISE, HAVING A DEFLECTION ANGLE OF 30 DEGREES 28 MINUTES 16 SECONDS, A RADIUS OF 878.30 FEET, A TANGENT LENGTH OF 239.21 FEET, AND A CHORD OF NORTH 69 DEGREES 17 MINUTES 24 SECONDS EAST 461.61 FEET; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE AN ARC LENGTH OF 467.10 FEET; THENCE NORTH 84 DEGREES 31 MINUTES 31 SECONDS EAST 86.28 FEET TO A POINT IN SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY AND IN THE CENTER OF THE BRANCH; THENCE LEAVING THE RAILROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY WITH THE CENTER OF THE BRANCH SOUTH 01 DEGREE 49 MINUTES 38 SECONDS WEST 35.08 FEET TO A POINT AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE BRANCH AND THE CREEK; THENCE WITH LINE OF THE CENTER OF THE CREEK SOUTH 64 DEGREES 06 MINUTES 48 SECONDS EAST 195.79 FEET TO A POINT IN THE CENTER OF THE CREEK IN THE NORTHWEST MARGIN OF BRUSH CREEK ROAD; THENCE WITH SAID MARGIN SOUTH 17 DEGREES 31 MINUTES 49 SECONDS WEST 149.72 FEET TO A POINT, SAME BEING A POINT OF CURVATURE OF A CURVE PROCEEDING CLOCKWISE, HAVING A DEFLECTION ANGLE OF 01 DEGREE 49 MINUTES 1 I SECONDS, A RADIUS OF 813.20 FEET, A TANGENT LENGTH OF 12.91 FEET, AND A CHORD OF SOUTH 18 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 25 SECONDS WEST 25.83 FEET; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE AN ARC LENGTH OF 25.83 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING CONTAINING 7.54 ACRES MORE OR LESS BY SURVEY BY CARROLL DEAN CARMAN, REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, TENNESSEE NUMBER 910, ADDRESS 150 MIDDLE FORK ROAD, HARTSVILLE, TENNESSEE, DATED MAY 14, 2003. Parcel ID: 098 016.00 PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 281 Brush Creek Rd, Brush Creek, TN 38547. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): Eddie W Davis, Tabitha B. Davis OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: COMMUNITY BANK OF SMITH COUNTY The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500 Memphis, TN 38103 rubinlublin.com/property-listingTel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #151467 02/07/2019, 02/14/2019, 02/21/2019 2-7-3t

_________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Charles Maxey Beasley Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of January, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Charles Maxey Beasley, Deceased, who died on the 12th day of December, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 22nd day of January, 2019. Signed Roseann L. White Beasley, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 1-31-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC PROJECT NO.: 80001-3183-44 CONTRACT NO.: CNR253 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 3/15/2019. 01-31-19(2T)

________________

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for cutting and harvesting a field of hay on the property adjacent to Defeated Elementary School, approximately 9 acres, more or less. Bids will be accepted thru 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN 37030. Please contact the Central Office at 615-735-9625 for more information. No faxed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 01-31-19(2T)

__________

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for cutting and harvesting a field of hay on the Gordonsville High School property on Stonewall Highway, approximately 28 acres, more or less. Bids will be accepted thru 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN 37030. Please contact the Central Office at 615-735-9625 for more information. No faxed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 01-31-19(2T)

___________

PUBLIC NOTICE The Smith County Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, February 25, 2019 @ 5:00pm at the Smith County Executive Conference room located at the Turner Building, 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN 37030. The purpose of the hearing is to obtain public comment regarding a rezoning request being made by C.D. Poindexter for Map 039, Parcel 038.01 located at the intersection of Hwy 25 and Hwy 80 to rezone from RC-Residential Commercial to C1-Commercial. Intended C1 use would be for a new boat and motor home storage facility. All interested parties are invited to attend. If the rezoning moves forward and the Smith County Planning Commission gives a recommendation to the Smith County Commission, the next public hearing on this rezoning request being made by C.D. Poindexter for Map 039, Parcel 038.01 will be March 11, 2019 at the Smith County Commission meeting which will be held at the Justice Center, 322 Justice Drive, Carthage, TN @ 7:00pm. The purpose of the hearing is to obtain public comment regarding the request to rezone from RC-Residential Commercial to C1-Commercial. The intended C1 use would be for a new boat and motor home storage facility. All interested parties are invited to attend. 02-07-19(1T)

_________

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL FOR PROFESSIONAL PEST CONTROL SERVICES SOLICITATION# PRJ-19-R-SC01 The South Carthage Housing Authority (SCHA) is soliciting competitive proposals for #PRJ-19-R-SC01 Professional Pest Control Services. The RFP provides detailed information regarding task requirements from potential offerors. Proposals are available at the SCHA office located at 109 Hazel Dr. Carthage, TN 37030 and the GHA office located at 401 N. Boyers Ave. Gallatin, TN 37066. Proposers may request an electronic copy of the RFP by emailing gallhsg@comcast.net. A Pre-proposal Conference/Site Visit is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. February 19, 2019 at the SCHA office, located at 109 Hazel Dr. Carthage, TN 37030. Proposals will be received until 10:00 a.m. (Central Standard Time) on February 27, 2019 at 401 North Boyers Ave., Gallatin, Tenn., 37066. 02-07-19(1T)

_________________

I, Billy Ellis, have this camper 1994 with the VIN# LEG5M3327R2337720 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-305-7028. 2-7-1tpd

____________________________

I, April Earl, have this 2000 Dodge with the VIN# 1B3ES46C8YD623090 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-579-0545. 2-7-2tpd

____________________________