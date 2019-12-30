Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 01/02/20

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF David Scott Yeaman Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of December, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of David Scott Yeaman, Deceased, who died on the 1st day of December, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 20th day of December, 2019. Signed Misty Yeaman Smith, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Guy Holliman, Attorney 1-2-2t

_______________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Glenda Sue Woods Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of December, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Glenda Sue Woods, Deceased, who died on the 18th day of December, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 26th day of December, 2019. Signed Paul Woods, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 1-2-2t

___________________

Dorchester County Department of Social Services Legal Department 216 Orangeburg Road Summerville, South Carolina 29483 Legal Notice Follows: STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF DORCHESTER IN THE FAMILY COURT FOR THE FIRST JUDICIAL CIRCUIT DOCKET NO.: 2019-DR-18-1220 SOUTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES VERSES Silvia Perez-Rios, Luis Lopez-Ramos, Adan Pacheco-Tacuba NOTICE TO ALL INTERESTED PARTIES: You are hereby summoned and required to answer the Complaint in this action filed with the Clerk of Court for Dorchester County on August 23, 2019. Upon proof of interest, a copy of the Complaint will be delivered to you upon request from the Clerk of Court in Dorchester, and you must serve a copy of your Answer to the Complaint on the Plaintiff, the Dorchester County Department of Social Services, at the office of their Attorney, The Legal Department of the Dorchester County Department of Social Service, 216 Orangeburg Road, Summerville, South Carolina 29483, within thirty days of this publication. If you fail to answer within the time set forth above, the Plaintiff will proceed to seek relief from the Court. 12-19-3t

__________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT CARTHAGE ERICA JADE RITTENBERRY, PLAINTIFF-WIFE, v. 2019-CV-57 JERRY CONNER RITTENBERRY, DEFENDANT-HUSBAND It appearing from the bill filed in this cause, which is sworn to, that the defendant’s whereabouts are unknown; however, his last known address was 419 East Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087. Therefore, he cannot be served through the ordinary process of law to bring him before the Court. It is therefore ordered that the defendant, Jerry Conner Rittenberry, enter his appearance herein on or before February 9, 2020 and answer plaintiff’s bill or the same will be taken as confessed as to him and the matter will be set for a hearing ex-parte. A copy of this Order will be published for four consecutive weeks in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper published in Carthage, Smith County, Tennessee. WILLIAM D. HINTON ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF 12-19-4t

______________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Dewey K. Knight Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of December, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Dewey K. Knight, Deceased, who died on the 17th day of December, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 20th day of December, 2019. Signed Jacky O. Bellar, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 1-2-2t

_______________

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated March 31, 2010, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded April 8, 2010, in Book No. 220, at Page 435, and modified on January 20, 2017, In Book No. 329, At Page 261 in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Jeffrey Bastardi and Cindy Bastardi, conveying certain property therein described to Andrew C Rambo as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for First Community Mortgage, Inc., its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, will, on February 13, 2020 on or about 9:00 AM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: LYING AND BEING in the Twelfth (12th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: BEING TRACT NO. 5, containing 6.63 acres, more or less, of the plat of The Resubdivision of Tracts 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 of the William Floyd Subdivision, a plat of which is of record in Plat Cabinet C, Slide 160, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT TO Plat Book C, Page 160 and Restrictions of record in Book 131, Page 588 and Easements of record in Book 134, Page 761 and Book 155, Page 109 and Right of-Way Agreement of record in Book 199, Page 174 and any and all restrictions, easements, setback lines, conditions, plat of record, and encumbrances of record in the Register’s Office for the aforesaid County. ALSO KNOWN AS: 46 Borck Lane, Lebanon, TN 37090 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: JEFFREY BASTARDI CINDY BASTARDI INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE ATTENTION: WENDY SMOOT BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE – SOUTHEAST GROUP, LLC D/B/A BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE WILLIAM C. FLOYD AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK, FSB On or about January 26, 2015, the United States of America, Internal Revenue Service, filed a federal tax lien against the Defendant, Jeffrey W & Cindy Bastardi, recorded in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee, at Book 286, Page 245. Any interest in the property held by the United States of America, Internal Revenue Service, by virtue of the aforementioned federal tax lien is both junior and inferior to the interests held by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC. Provided, however, that the United States of America, Internal Revenue Service, pursuant to 26 U.S.C. §7425 and 28 U.S.C. §2410(c), shall have one hundred and twenty (120) days from the date of the sale within which to redeem the property by virtue of its tax lien(s) herein by payment of the actual amount paid by the purchaser at the foreclosure sale, plus any amount in excess of the expenses necessarily incurred in connection with such property, less the income from such property, plus a reasonable rental value of such property. As required by 26 U.S.C. §7425(b), the United States of America, Internal Revenue Service has been given timely notice of this action. The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 321387 DATED December 19, 2019 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 12-26-3t

___________

ELECTION NOTICE MARCH 3, 2020 REPUBLICAN PRIMARY for the 15th JUDICIAL DISTRICT Republican Primary A Republican Primary has been called for all 15th Judicial District offices appearing on the August 2020 General Election ballot. The Primary is to be held with the March 3, 2020 Presidential Preference Primary. A vacancy is expected to occur on January 1, 2020 for the following office. If the pending vacancy does not occur, this office will not appear on the March Republican Primary ballot. Circuit Court Judge, 15th District, Division II To Fill an Unexpired Term Republican and Independent candidates who desire to run for the office of Circuit Court Judge, 15th Judicial District appearing on the August 2020 ballot must submit a petition to the Smith County Election Office by the Qualifying Deadline of Noon, January 11, 2020. Petitions will be available beginning January 2, 2020. The Democratic caucus nominee, if any, must be submitted by the same qualifying deadline. Petitions Available January 2, 2020 Qualifying Deadline Noon January 11, 2020 Withdrawal Deadline Noon January 14, 2020 SMITH COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 105 Carthage, TN 37030 Phone 615-735-8241 Fax 615-735-8253 Website: smithcountyelection.com Email: vote@smithcountyelection.com Office Hours: Monday-Friday 8 am to 4 pm Neal Hall, Chairman • Anne Waggoner, Secretary Janice Lynch, Commissioner • Rob Goodrow, Commissioner • Donnie Dennis, Commissioner Yvonne Gibbs, Administrator of Elections 01-02-20(1t)

____________

The Cordell Hull Utility District’s regularly scheduled meeting for Thursday, January 2nd, has been rescheduled for Thursday, January 9th at 6:00 p.m. 01-02-19(1t)

_________