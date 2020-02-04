Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 02/06/20

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Billy J. Shoulders Notice is hereby given that on the 31st day of January, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Billy J. Shoulders, Deceased, who died on the 7th day of January, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 31st day of January, 2020. Signed Lucette Shoulders Kemp, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 2-6-2t

__________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Dorothy Ann Martin Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of January, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Dorothy Ann Martin, Deceased, who died on the 17th day of January, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 29th day of January, 2020. Signed Kathy Sue Martin, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Charles W. McKinney, Attorney 2-6-2t

______

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF John David Kilzer Notice is hereby given that on the 31st day of January, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of John David Kilzer, Deceased, who died on the 15th day of January, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 31st day of January, 2020. Signed James Paul Kilzer, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 2-6-2t

______________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Julie Catherine Glover Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day January, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Julie Catherine Glover, Deceased, who died on the 2nd day of January, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 27th day of January, 2020. Signed Eddie Glover, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 1-30-2t

____________

Notice to Bid The Smith County Board of Education will be accepting sealed bids for two type D 78 passenger school buses. Bus specifications may be obtained at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 Smith County Middle School Lane, Carthage, TN 37030. Bus specifications will be available from 7:45 a.m.- 4:00 p.m., Jan. 27, 2020 through Feb. 7, 2020. Sealed bids must be delivered to the Smith County Board of Education no later than 8:59 a.m. on Feb. 10, 2020. Faxed bids will not be accepted. Bids will be opened at 9:00 a.m. on Feb. 10, 2020. A recommendation will be made at the board meeting on Feb 18, 2020. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any and/or all bids. 01-30-20(2t)

________

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be held on February 20, 2020 at or about 11:30am, local time, at the usual and customary location of the Smith County Courthouse, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Ruby Garrett, unmarried, to Randle Richardson, as Trustee, and the United States of America, acting through the Farmers Home Administration, United States Department of Agriculture, Beneficiary, executed April 17, 1990, of record in TD Book 53, Page 224, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by Stephens Millirons, P.C., having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party entitled to enforce the debt: The United States of America, acting by and through the United States Department of Agriculture The hereinafter described real property located in Smith County will be sold to the highest call bidder, for cash, subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: Legal Description: SMITH, First (1st) Civil District, BEING Lot No. 7 on the Plan of Walton Heights Subdivision, Section One, as of record in Plat Book 1, Pages 113-114, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. SAID Lot No. 7 fronts 69.6 feet along the curvature of the Northwesterly side of Walton Drive and extends back 238 feet along the Easterly line and 175 feet along the Southwesterly line to a dead line in the rear measuring 162 feet thereon. Being the same property conveyed to Ruby Garrett by Deed from Roy Allen Beasley and wife, Geneva Beasley, recorded in Deed Book 118, Page 655. Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 306 Walton Drive, Carthage, TN 37030, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. Map/Parcel Number: 054I A 018.00 Current owner(s) of Property: Ruby Garrett Other interested parties: n/a If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met. This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this Foreclosure Sale. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale. The right is reserved to sell the Property to the next highest bidder in the event any higher bidder does not comply with the terms of the sale. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Stephens Millirons, P.C., Substitute Trustee 120 Seven Cedars Drive Huntsville, AL 35802 PH: (256) 382-5500 FX: (256) 536-9388 SMPC# 2019-19809/mgw Carthage Courier January 23, 2020, January 30, 2020, February 6, 2020 01-23-20(3t)

________

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Lu, Inc. PROJECT NO.: 98302-4198-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNS283 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5-122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 3/20/2020. 02-06-20(2t)

__________

PUBLIC NOTICE The Smith County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing for a Variance Request on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Smith County Ag Center Small Room, 159 Ag Center Ln., Carthage, TN 37030 @ 6:00 p.m. The request is made by Daniel Bain for property located at 169 Ward Hollow Rd, Brush Creek, TN, specifically known as tax map 096, parcel 004.06. This variance is to approve a 10’ side setback variance to build a garage. The parcel is zoned A1 (Agricultural). All interested parties are invited to attend. For further information, please contact the Smith County Planning Office at 615-735-3418. 02-06-20(1t)

________

PUBLIC NOTICE The Smith County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing for a Variance Request on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Smith County Ag Center Small Room, 159 Ag Center Ln., Carthage, TN 37030 @ 6:00 p.m. The request is made by Yvonne Gibbs for property located at 310 New Middle Hwy, Gordonsville, TN, specifically known as tax map 078, parcel 028.00 that is to be subdivided. This variance is to approve a 14’ rear setback variance to subdivide the parcel along the fence line. The parcel is zoned A1 (Agricultural). All interested parties are invited to attend. For further information, please contact the Smith County Planning Office at 615-735-3418. 02-06-20(1t)

________

REPORT OF THE DIRECTOR OF THE DIVISION OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT FINANCE We have reviewed the budget submitted to our office by the Smith Utility District for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, and it appears that its budgeted revenues will be sufficient to meet anticipated cash expenditures for the fiscal year. Betsy Knotts, Director Division of Local Government Finance January 27, 2020 02-06-20(1t)

_________

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Marking Impressions Corp. DBA Pope Striping PROJECT NO.: 98303-4132-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNT048 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5-122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 3/13/2020. 01-30-20(2t)

____

